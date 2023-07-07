Trip.com Group Hosts Abu Dhabi Delegation to Foster Collaboration and Strengthen Destination Expansion

SHANGHAI, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group hosted a delegation led by H.E. Saleh Al Geziry, the Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, on 6 July 2023.

During their visit to the Group's HQ, H.E. Saleh Al Geziry and his delegation were welcomed by Trip.com Group CMO Bo Sun. Both parties discussed ways to enhance the strong relationship as well as new areas of collaboration to promote Abu Dhabi.

Bo Sun, CMO of Trip.com Group, greets the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi delegation at its HQ office in Shanghai, China (PRNewswire)

The two parties signed a strategic partnership at the Arabian Travel Market last year to promote the UAE capital as a premium travel destination, with campaigns targeting travellers in key markets across Asia and Europe.

During the discussion, both sides expressed willingness to deepen cooperation in various areas, including product development and marketing, particularly in newly developed Abu Dhabi attractions.

Mr Bo Sun and H.E. Saleh Al Geziry shared ideas on enhancing product variety and strategies to leverage Trip.com Group's channels to further promote Abu Dhabi's new offerings and increase visitor arrivals.

Both sides also touched on various ideas to enhance Abu Dhabi's presence and influence in the Chinese market.

Ctrip search volume shows that Abu Dhabi-related keywords far exceeded the level seen from January to June 2019. The average daily flight search volume in 2023 has increased by 78% compared to the same period.

Mr Bo Sun, expressed, "We at Trip.com Group are excited to enhance our partnership and collaboration with Abu Dhabi, a remarkable travel destination known for its fascinating history, breathtaking natural beauty, and lively cultural scene.

"With its extensive brand portfolio and worldwide network, Trip.com Group will strategically expand its reach in the Middle East while supporting its destination partners, including Abu Dhabi.

"We are honoured to host H.E. Saleh Al Geziry and his delegation, and we appreciated the engaging discussion. Going forward, Trip.com Group will continue to leverage its strengths in marketing and technology capabilities to showcase and promote Abu Dhabi's beauty and diverse experiences to international travellers worldwide."

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Trip.com Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group Limited) (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trip.com Group