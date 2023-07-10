Datadog Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Application Performance Monitoring And Observability

Positioned based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability. This is the third year in a row Gartner has positioned Datadog as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability is a culmination of the Gartner research of the APM market. A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct: Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow; Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well; Niche Players focus successfully on a small segment, or are unfocused and do not out-innovate or outperform others; Challengers execute well today or may dominate a large segment, but do not demonstrate an understanding of market direction.

"We continue to expand our product portfolio and launch new features based on feedback from our customers," said Amit Agarwal, President at Datadog. "We believe the positioning of Datadog as a Leader for the third consecutive year in this Gartner Magic Quadrant further validates our approach to modern APM, customer feedback and product innovation."

The full report is now available for download here: https://www.datadoghq.com/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-apm-observability-2023/

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

