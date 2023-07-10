SAMUEL ADAMS NAMES FUNKYTOWN BREWERY AS 2023 BREWING & BUSINESS EXPERIENCESHIP WINNER...

Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream Philanthropic Initiative Aims to Provide Valuable Mentorship & Brewing Support Through Signature Program

BOSTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream, the revolutionary philanthropic program aimed at providing mentorship and access to capital to food and beverage entrepreneurs nationwide, today announces the winner of its 12th Brewing & Business Experienceship. Chicago's Funkytown Brewery is welcomed to the coveted class of emerging craft brewers to receive support and unique experiences on behalf of Samuel Adams.

The Brewing & Business Experienceship is an annual program that invites craft brewers nationwide to apply for the chance to win unparalleled access to brewing and business resources from experts at Samuel Adams, including founder and brewer Jim Koch. One lucky craft brewer is selected to come to the Samuel Adams Boston Brewery, work side-by-side with a team of mentors and collaborate on a specialty beer with Samuel Adams. The winner will also travel to the preeminent craft beer event of the year, the Great American Beer Festival, to shadow and experience alongside Samuel Adams.

For the second year in a row, the Brewing & Business Experienceship was deliberated in-person by a crowd of beer lovers and judges at the Crafting Dreams Beer Bash. This special event, held on Friday, June 23rd in New York City, gathered Funkytown Brewery and five other finalists from across the country to sample a beer of their choice and share their unique business stories live. The event was a true showcase of the breadth of Brewing the American Dream's support for small food & beverage businesses, featuring local food vendors within the network such as Harlem Chocolate Factory, Bridge's Kitchen, Jikonikwenu, SAMBUXA and more.

Proudly Black-owned, Funkytown Brewery was founded by childhood and lifelong friends Rich Bloomfield, Zack Day and Greg Williams who share a passion for their hometown of Chicago and home brewing. Largely influenced by the Chicago craft scene and 90's Hip Hop and R&B, Funkytown Brewery started home-brewing in a family garage. The brewery later launched in 2021 with a mission to introduce craft beer to underserved communities and provide a deeper understanding of different beer styles, tasting notes, aromas and colors. Today, Funkytown Brewery aims to serve craft beer deserts and add diversity and representation to the shelves of established retailers.

"We are so proud to announce Funkytown Brewery as our latest Experienceship winner," said Jim Koch, Founder and Brewer of Samuel Adams. "Not only was their signature 'Hip-Hops and R&Brew' a standout among voters at the Crafting Dreams Beer Bash, but their mission of expanding the craft beer community to underserved groups really resonated with us. When I started Samuel Adams, educating drinkers was key, and the dedication Rich, Zack and Greg show in sharing their knowledge with all is a reminder of the passion that will always keep the movement alive."

"Winning Brewing the American Dream's Brewing & Business Experienceship feels amazing at this stage of our business as we are taking the next steps to expand operations and increase awareness of our brand," said Rich Bloomfield, Funkytown Co-Founder. "We've been around since October 2021, so working directly with Sam Adams provides validation, exposure, and mentorship that will help us successfully transition Funkytown to the next level."

In the months ahead, Funkytown Brewery will join Samuel Adams in Denver for the Great American Beer Festival and in Boston to craft a special collaboration brew. Details on release date and availability in respective taprooms within Boston and Chicago will follow.

About Brewing the American Dream

In 2008, Samuel Adams launched its core philanthropic initiative, Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream. In partnership with Accion Opportunity Fund, one of the nation's largest non-profit small business lenders, the program supports small business owners in the food, beverage, and brewing industries through access to business capital, coaching, and new market opportunities. The goal is to help strengthen small businesses, create local jobs, and build vibrant communities. Since the inception of the Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream program, Brewing the American Dream has worked together with Accion Opportunity Fund and other non-profits in loaning more than $99 million to more than 4,100 small business owners in the food and beverage industry. Brewing the American Dream employees, together with local business partners and community organizations, have provided coaching and mentoring to more than 14,000 business owners across the country helping to create or maintain more than 9,000 local jobs.

About Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery and Hard Mountain Dew as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our www.bostonbeer.com.

