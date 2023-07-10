Versiti Acquires Indiana-based Quantigen

Accelerating pace of innovation for preclinical research services while adding complementary clinical expertise

MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiti, a national leader in blood health innovation, today announced the acquisition of Quantigen, a specialty lab based in Fishers, Indiana. Further expanding Versiti's clinical trial expertise and service offering, Quantigen provides a range of services supporting preclinical and clinical research as well as clinical diagnostics. The Quantigen team specializes in assay development, biomarker validation, and diagnostic regulatory filings for a wide range of methods and disease states. The Quantigen team is particularly proud of ongoing partnerships with NGOs to adapt existing diagnostic technologies for use in lower- and middle-income countries to address significant unmet diagnostic and health needs in these communities.

Versiti Logo (PRNewswire)

"Quantigen brings valuable expertise in medical diagnostics and device development, along with a shared mission-focused approach to advancing medical science and patient care," said Versiti President and CEO Chris Miskel. "This move fortifies the depth and breadth of our research-based offerings from Versiti Clinical Trials, strengthening our portfolio of capabilities to partner in curing diseases from pre-clinical stages all the way to commercialization."

The acquisition expands Versiti's portfolio across the drug & medical device development pathway and adds complementary expertise supporting clinical trials in infectious disease, women's health, and gastrointestinal and reproductive health.

Adding to capabilities developed through Versiti's Diagnostic Laboratories, this acquisition follows the organization's 2019 acquisition of Texas-based Cenetron Central Laboratories and Salus IRB.

"As we look to the future, we are excited to join forces with Versiti to grow our mission, improve collaboration with diagnostic assay creators, drug developers and global partners to accelerate innovation, and improve patient care," said Jami Elliott, CEO of Quantigen.

Versiti, headquartered in Milwaukee, has more than 2,300 employees at its locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin.

About Versiti

Versiti is a world-class blood health organization with locations across the Midwest. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Versiti was formed with a mission of service to improve patient outcomes, advance the field of personalized medicine and strengthen the health of communities everywhere. We are deeply rooted in the communities we serve, providing innovative, value-added solutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, transplantation, and blood-related diseases. From research, clinical care, and diagnostic testing to the sharing of lifesaving gifts through blood, organ and tissue donation, the collective efforts across Versiti result in more hope for the communities that trust us. For more information, visit Versiti.org .

About Quantigen

Quantigen was founded as an expert methods development laboratory; focused specifically on high value application needs supporting molecular assay development. Over the years, and based on these core competencies, Quantigen has expanded our offering and evolved as a Specialty Contract Research Organization that focuses on enabling our Pharma, Biotech and NGO partners. In addition to our expertise in method development, Quantigen has invested heavily in quality system credentialling and certifications to allow us to scale to support our partners in their journey from new biomarker identification to Medical Device Development.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Versiti