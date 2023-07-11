Barton Associates Names Six Finalists in 5th Annual Locum Heroes Campaign

Winning healthcare provider will be recognized with monetary prize and charity donation

PEABODY, Mass., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates, a leading healthcare staffing company, has named six finalists in its 5th annual Locum Heroes campaign, which recognizes and celebrates locum tenens healthcare providers who go above and beyond at work and in their daily lives.

Barton Associates, the 4th largest locum tenens staffing agency in the U.S., specializes in the staffing of temporary medical providers at facilities nationwide. Together with Barton Healthcare Staffing and Wellhart, recruiters at the Barton Companies are able to staff physicians (MDs/DOs), nurse practitioners (NPs), physician assistants (PAs), dentists, CRNAs, specialty nurses, social workers, respiratory therapists, and other allied health professionals for long and-short term assignments. (PRNewswire)

A panel of judges composed of previous campaign winners, all with different medical backgrounds and specialties, will select one of the six finalists as this year's Barton Associates Locum Hero. The winner will be recognized with a $2,500 donation made in their name to the charity of their choice as well as a $2,500 award for themselves. This year's winner will be announced during National Locum Tenens Week , August 14–18, 2023.

The six finalists are:

Sophia Khawly , Family Practice NP

Dr. Greta Smidt , DMD

Dr. Carolyn Lafleur , Anesthesiology MD

Dr. Barbara Rumberger , Pediatric Hospitalist

Dr. Alok Kumar Gupta , Primary Care

Dr. Susan LaSala-Wood , Family Practice

Nominated healthcare providers must prove they have worked at least one locum tenens assignment within the last year through any locum tenens staffing agency.

"Whether they're working in underserved communities, short-staffed hospitals, or anywhere in between, locum tenens providers provide critical healthcare services to patients across our nation and beyond," said Stacy Cyr, Director of Marketing at Barton Associates. "We are honored to shine a spotlight on the meaningful work these selfless medical professionals do every day."

Visit Barton's website to learn more about each of this year's finalists.

About Barton Associates

