GI Dynamics Announces Company Rebrand as Morphic Medical® Reintroducing Flagship Product as RESET®

BOSTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Dynamics, creator of the world's first medical device designed to target the underlying cause of type 2 diabetes, is proud to announce its rebrand to Morphic Medical and the introduction of RESET, formally known as EndoBarrier®. This transformative shift reflects the evolving landscape of the industry and Morphic Medical's commitment to driving innovation in patient care.

Since its inception, Morphic Medical has witnessed significant advancements in the study of metabolic diseases, and the clinical community has gained valuable insights into patient responses to procedures and their concurrent use with pharmaceutical therapies. As treatments are shifting towards less invasive options, patients with type 2 diabetes are benefiting from novel approaches to disease management. Morphic Medical eagerly embraces the opportunities presented by this new clinical space as it reintroduces this flagship product.

The rebranding of both the Company and its products carries two powerful connotations. First, Morphic Medical's devices empower patients to "morph" into a healthier state, effectively combating diabetes and obesity to improve metabolic health and management of their disease. Additionally, the Company has undergone a significant evolution, aligning its strategy and approach with the current understanding of the disease. Morphic Medical's commitment to advancing healthcare has driven this transformation, leading to a better-equipped organization prepared to address the challenges posed by type 2 diabetes today. The RESET product is designed to help patients' metabolic system reestablish itself and its ability to benefit from diet and exercise therapies, and as indicated by its name, offers patients a fresh start in navigating their journey with type 2 diabetes.

"We are thrilled to unveil Morphic Medical and RESET as we embark on this exciting chapter in our company's history," stated Joseph Virgilio, President & CEO of Morphic Medical. "This reemergence signifies our dedication to delivering innovative solutions designed to target the underlying causes of type 2 diabetes. With Morphic Medical's approach, and the RESET product, which has been refined through continuous generation of research and clinical data, we are confident in the significant positive impact we will have on patients' lives."

The rebranding coincides with new clinical studies being conducted in the United States and India designed to substantiate RESET's safety and efficacy in treating type 2 diabetes and obesity. These studies will supplement the 65+ publications and over 3000 implanted RESET devices which demonstrate it's ability to reduce A1c and weight in a meaningful manner. Morphic Medical's commitment to developing innovative solutions to address the underlying cause of metabolic diseases, as well as improving patient outcomes, position them as leaders in the transformation of diabetes management. By leveraging cutting-edge research and a deep understanding of the disease, Morphic Medical is shaping the future of healthcare with impactful approaches to treatment that empower patients to achieve better health outcomes.

Morphic Medical is the developer of RESET, an endoscopically delivered device therapy which offers a non-surgical, alternative treatment for type 2 diabetes and obesity. RESET is not approved for sale in the United States and is limited by federal law to investigational use only. Founded in 2003, Morphic Medical is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Joseph Virgilio

jvirgilio@morphicmed.com

(781) 357-3296

