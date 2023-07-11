Hallmark Keepsake Ornament 50th Anniversary Celebration Continues with Annual Keepsake Ornament Premiere, July 15-23

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark is excited to put an extra-spirited spin on holiday cheer as it blends a milestone anniversary with the fan-favorite Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Premiere event, July 15-23. This year's celebration features more than 250 new Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments and exclusive artist signing events at select Hallmark Gold Crown Stores.

The 2023 Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Premiere event is the first opportunity to shop a majority of the new Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments and discover something unique for everyone who celebrates significant milestones and special memories made throughout this year. (PRNewswire)

Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments will be available to shop online and at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores nationwide beginning July 15. Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Club members can enjoy early in-store shopping on July 14. Exclusive artist signing events will be hosted at select Hallmark Gold Crown Stores, July 21-22, allowing guests to meet with Hallmark Keepsake Artists and learn about the inspiration behind the designs of their most-cherished ornaments. Learn more about the artist signing events and find one near you at Hallmark.com.

"Hallmark Keepsake Artists are committed to crafting beautiful ornaments that tell unique and diverse stories through our intricate and custom designs," said Gregor Benedetti, Hallmark Keepsake Artist. "It's incredibly rewarding to know that the work we do has brought joy to so many for 50 years and we look forward to connecting with consumers at the Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Premiere artist events."

Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments offer something for everyone. From ornaments that celebrate life's major occasions and capture the interests of loved ones, to fan favorites that symbolize the biggest fictional characters and best cultural moments, shoppers can find themselves in a Hallmark Keepsake Ornament.

This year's Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Premiere features more than 250 new and innovative ornament designs, including:

Explore the 2023 Dream Book to see all 450+ new Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments being released at the Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Premiere and later this year.

For more information about Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments or to locate a Hallmark Gold Crown Store, visit Hallmark.com. Save the date for Hallmark's Keepsake Ornament Debut, Oct. 14-22, as more ornaments are released ahead of the 2023 holiday season.

About Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments

In 1973, when Hallmark introduced six glass ball ornaments and 12 yarn figures as the first collection of Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments, a new tradition of Christmas decorating was started, and a new collectible industry was born.

When the first line was introduced, they were unique in design, year-dated and available only for a limited time — innovations in the world of ornaments. Since 1973, Hallmark has introduced more than 10,000 different Keepsakes Ornaments and more than 100 ornament series, annual releases of ornaments that share a specific theme.

Today's Keepsake Ornaments reflect the way styles, materials, formats and technology have expanded since they first appeared in Hallmark stores. Once a collection of decorated glass balls and yarn figures, Keepsake Ornaments are now made in a wide array of wood, glass, metal, porcelain and handcrafted formats. Technology has also been incorporated into the world of Keepsake Ornaments through light, sound and motion. The one thing that hasn't changed, however, is the superior craftsmanship and high quality that ensures Keepsake Ornaments will become family heirlooms and cherished collectibles.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently owned Hallmark Gold Crown Stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel; Hallmark Movies & Mysteries; and Hallmark Drama – as well as Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

