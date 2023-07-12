ScoreVision and Planar Unite Forces to Revolutionize the Digital Scoreboards Market

OMAHA, Neb., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScoreVision, a trailblazer in fan engagement software, is thrilled to announce its strategic collaboration with Planar, a leader in digital display and visualization technologies. In an effort to revolutionize how fans experience sporting events, the collaboration aims to bring an affordable and comprehensive scoreboard solution matched with an unforgettable customer experience.

Fans can expect nothing short of a game-changing experience with Planar and ScoreVision leading the charge.

ScoreVision's cutting-edge technology encompasses dynamic display functionality, an intuitive scorekeeping interface, and robust content management capabilities. This powerful combination empowers schools, universities, and sports facilities to deliver an immersive experience that was once only reserved for professional arenas, all at an affordable cost. By incorporating captivating visuals and interactive media content, organizations can harness the true potential of advertising and production capabilities to unlock new revenue streams and expand community engagement.

Building upon this transformative vision, Planar, a leader in visualization technology, brings a seamless transition to the forefront. With its comprehensive range of high-quality, high-performance displays for various applications, Planar offers a gateway to the future of visual experiences. Their extensive expertise in designing and manufacturing innovative visual solutions, including LED displays, LCD video walls, and large format displays, has solidified their position as an industry powerhouse. Planar's cutting-edge display technologies deliver stunning visuals and provide exceptional durability and reliable performance, making them the go-to choice for unmatched visual experiences across multiple industries.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Planar, an esteemed industry leader, to bring an unmatched synergy to the digital scoreboards market," said Michael Medrano, President of ScoreVision. "By combining our expertise and resources, we are confident that we can provide our customers with a revolutionary solution that enhances fan engagement and transforms the sports experience. Our commitment to exceptional customer service remains unwavering, and we are excited to offer our valued customers an unrivaled level of support and assistance."

"We are excited to partner with ScoreVision to redefine the digital scoreboards market," stated Steve Seminario, Vice President of Product Marketing at Planar. "By uniting our cutting-edge display technologies with ScoreVision's innovative software platform, we can deliver a new era of visual experiences to sports facilities and venues across North America. We are fully dedicated to providing superior customer service and providing a compelling visual experience driven by ScoreVision content."

With ScoreVision and Planar at the helm of this innovative collaboration, fans can expect nothing short of a game-changing experience that will redefine their connection with the world of sports. Get ready to witness the future of fan engagement, where technology seamlessly blends with the excitement of live events.

For more information about ScoreVision and Planar's collaboration, please visit www.scorevision.com .

About ScoreVision:

ScoreVision is a leading developer of sports software, revolutionizing how fans experience and engage with athletics. With a comprehensive software suite, ScoreVision empowers schools and organizations to create an immersive experience that leaves a lasting impression on the community. With apps for scorekeeping, sports production, streaming, and more, teams can host a professional game day experience at the touch of a button. Founded on a passion for sports, ScoreVision is dedicated to driving excellence and fostering a sense of pride among athletes and fans alike.

About Planar:

Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world's most demanding environments. From broadcast studios and virtual production and extended reality stages to government, corporate, and educational facilities, the world's leading organizations use Planar's broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage, simulation and production to large scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED displays and ultra-narrow pixel pitch LED displays (Futuresource 2022). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia.

