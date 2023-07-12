Trulieve Announces Opening of Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Pooler, GA

Access to medical cannabis now available at four dispensaries in the state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of Trulieve's fourth medical cannabis dispensary in the state.

The new dispensary will be open 10 AM - 6 PM Tuesday through Saturday and is located at 2003 Pooler Parkway, Pooler, GA. (PRNewswire)

"Increasing access for Georgia's growing patient population is a responsibility we take seriously," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "We listen carefully to what our patients want, which in Georgia is more locations, so we are proud to open the Pooler dispensary today offering great customer service, top-quality products, patient certification and educational events."

Trulieve will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 10 AM with a ribbon cutting and merchandise giveaways. The new dispensary, which offers a wide range of Momenta products including nasal spray, tinctures, capsules, tincture drops and topicals, will be open 10 AM - 6 PM Tuesday through Saturday and is located at 2003 Pooler Parkway, Pooler, GA.

Trulieve offers several free resources on its website to help educate potential patients including its Find a Doctor tool, a free database visitors can use to find authorized physicians offering medical marijuana card evaluations in their area, information on recent medical cannabis studies and reviews and more information on how to become a registered patient in Georgia.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

