Arcland Property Company Continues Mid-Atlantic Expansion with First Pennsylvania Location

HANOVER, Pa., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington D.C.-based Arcland Property Company is proud to announce the opening of its first self storage facility in Pennsylvania. The new location is part of Arcland's continued expansion efforts in the Mid-Atlantic, representing the 45th location for the region's largest private self storage provider. Built to Class-A institutional quality standard, the facility features two buildings, with Phase II opening in the Fall of 2023.

"We are excited to expand to a new state as we continue to build our presence throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Regions," said Anthony Piscitelli, Arcland's SVP of Investments. "We believe this facility will offer unparalleled value to our customers and the greater Hanover community.

The facility is located in the Penn Shopping Plaza on the south side of Hanover near the Grandview Plaza retail center. The first Phase of the self storage project is the conversion of a former first generation Weis grocery store that was renovated into a modern self storage facility. The Weis grocery store was vacant since the early 2000's. Recently a pad in the shopping center was approved for a new Wawa convenience store.

Self Storage Plus has been retained to manage the property and marks the first location for Self Storage Plus in Pennsylvania. The property has all ground level accessed with a mix of climate control and drive-up storage units as well as parking spots for Boats and RV's. Customers can now reserve units and get more information about the facility on the Self Storage Plus website.

Arcland is a nationally recognized real estate development and investment firm that specializes in self storage. The company owns more than 40 properties in the mid-Atlantic. Find out more about Arcand's properties and mission here.

Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of local communities with more than 60 stores throughout the southeastern region. Our core purpose is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life ®. For more information about Self Storage Plus, or to rent or reserve your unit online, visit www.selfstorageplus.com.

