Eyemart Express' Eighth Annual Cancer Research Fundraiser Fuels Hope

Optical retailer will donate $5 for every pair of Stand Up To Cancer glasses sold July 16-Aug. 26

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the United States, 50% of men and 33% of women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. Driven by a desire to cultivate hope for the numerous families impacted by this heart-wrenching disease, national optical retailer Eyemart Express is holding its eighth annual in-store fundraiser for Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C). For every pair of SU2C glasses purchased between July 16 and Aug. 26, Eyemart Express will donate $5 to the nonprofit dedicated to making all cancer patients long-term survivors.

The exclusive SU2C frame collection at Eyemart Express was created in collaboration with SU2C and Visual Eyes Eyewear. Twenty-two frame styles are available at the company's 248 locations across the country and can be used for eyeglasses, computer glasses, or sunglasses. Starting at $69.95, designs range from bold, color-block patterns to more classic tortoise shell and metal frames. Shoppers can also see clearly faster with new SU2C glasses thanks to Eyemart Express' free same-day service—over 80% of glasses are finished in one hour.

"Our annual fundraiser strives to be part of the solution while empowering shoppers to prioritize their overall health, including their eyes, and look stylish at the same time," says Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express CMO. "It is inspiring to see the collective power of our customers coming together to help SU2C move the needle for cancer research efforts."

Eyemart Express will make a minimum $25,000 donation to the cancer research organization with this year's fundraising campaign. The optical retailer has given more than $700,000 to SU2C in partnership with Visual Eyes Eyewear since 2015.

Support SU2C and shop the exclusive frame collection at a local Eyemart Express store. More information about Stand Up To Cancer can be found at standuptocancer.org.

About Eyemart Express

National optical retailer Eyemart Express is known for helping people see clearly faster with affordable glasses and free same-day service—over 80% of glasses are finished in one hour. The company was founded in 1990 and ranks among the top optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. Based in Farmers Branch, Texas, the company has 248 stores across 42 states. With an average Google rating of 4.8, Eyemart Express associates provide friendly service to help adults and kids select from more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Versace, and Paw Patrol. For more information about Eyemart Express, visit eyemartexpress.com.

