Harbour BioMed Announces 2023 Interim Results Positive Profit Alert with the Enhancement of Value Driven by Innovation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SUZHOU, China, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on oncology and immunology announces that, it is anticipated that the Company will record a significant increase in its revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023, leading to profitable results and notable achievements in cost reduction and efficiency improvement.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Harbour BioMed) (PRNewswire)

Based on the preliminary review of the Company's unaudited management accounts for the six months ended June 30, 2023, the total revenue is expected to be approximately US$40.0 million, representing an increase of approximately 44.9% from approximately US$27.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The Company achieved the profit for the period ranging between US$2.0 million to US$4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, in contrast to the loss of approximately US$73.1 million for the same period ended on June 30, 2022. The Company foresees to achieve its first half-yearly profit. This optimistic outlook is primarily attributable to the sustained revenue growth driven by global collaborations centered on innovative portfolio products and cutting-edge technology, as well as operational optimization efforts that have resulted in significant cost savings.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed, commented: "The performance of HBM in the first half of 2023 serves as validation of our global strategy, which emphasizes global innovation and collaboration. This has demonstrated our strong momentum in growth and development. The sustained growth underscores the importance and potential of original innovation. We are confident that our global strategy will continue to drive value creation for the Company. Despite the challenging environment, we remain committed to focusing on clinical portfolio development, external collaboration, cost containment, and further unleashing our innovation ability to drive growth efficiently and sustainably."

Leveraging an accelerated global collaboration strategy, the Company has achieved positive half-yearly revenue growth rates exceeding 40% for two consecutive years. The out-licensing and collaboration of innovative products from Harbour Therapeutics' portfolio, including HBM7008 and batoclimab, have significantly contributed to this growth. Regional and global business collaborations are accelerating the development of numerous pipelines, while extensive global collaboration has continuously verified and recognized the value of the portfolio and R&D capabilities of the Company.

With its world-leading technology innovation, the Company's second growth curve is steadily gaining momentum. The substantial revenue increase of Nona Biosciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, demonstrates its rapid development and expansion, creating a new surge of growth energy. As the "second engine" propelling the Company's growth and realizing platform value, Nona Biosciences continues to enhance its presence in the fields of ADC, mRNA, artificial intelligence, and protein engineering through its strategy of "Antibody+" and rich innovative drug discovery expertise.

In addition to the promising financial performance, continued pipeline advancement enhanced the comprehensive value as well. A number of significant milestones were reached in the first half of 2023 in the development of the Company's pipeline. Porustobart (HBM4003), one of the flagship programs developed from Company's HCAb platform, is the world's first fully human heavy-chain-only antibody entered into clinical development. Multiple positive data generated from clinical trials of this product have been presented and published at international conferences such as ASCO and AACR in 2023, which delivered a set of exciting POC data for porustobart on multiple solid tumors including hepatocellular carcinoma, neuroendocrine neoplasms and melanoma. Porustobart has demonstrated great potential to be developed as a cornerstone therapy in immuno-oncology. Furthermore, batoclimab completed phase III trial for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis with positive topline results, which was followed by its acceptance of Biologics License Application (BLA) submission by National Medical Products Administration in China.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology. The Company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners, and select acquisitions.

The Company's proprietary antibody technology platforms Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chains (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology is capable of delivering tumor-killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice®, and HBICE® with a single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for the development of next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For further information, please refer to www.harbourbiomed.com.

Statement

The Company is still in the process of finalizing the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023. The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment, and is not based on any figures or information which have been reviewed or confirmed by the audit committee of the Board, or reviewed or audited by the auditors of the Company. The actual results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2023, may differ from those disclosed in this announcement. They shall not be taken as a measure or indication of current or future operating or financial performance nor shall they be taken as a representation of the corresponding figures as may be provided in due course in the Company's interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2023. As such, the above figures are provided for Shareholders' and investors' reference only. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the interim results announcement of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2023. Shareholders and potential investors are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein and to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, Shareholders and potential investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harbour BioMed