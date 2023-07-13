MikeWorldWide Acquires Fast-Growing Boutique Agency, Sēd Communications and Founder, Loretta Markevics Joins as First Chief Growth Officer

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, a leading independent public relations agency has acquired Sēd Communications, a boutique agency focused on launching and growing startup brands and hired Sēd founder Loretta Markevics as the agency's first-ever chief growth officer. In the newly created position on the agency's executive leadership team, Markevics will strengthen the MikeWorldWide's integration capabilities across strategy, creative and marketing to accelerate growth of the agency with existing clients and in emerging sectors. She will oversee creative services, strategy, research and insights, and marketing and business development functions globally.

Markevics launched Sēd in 2020 after 20+ years in the PR and ad industries to drive hypergrowth for startups. Sēd's client roster reflects those in emerging sectors from wellness and beauty and sustainability to cannabis, and includes brands such as Renogy, Get Joy, Gladskin, Vaxa, and BARE Zero Proof, among others. The firm was recognized this year as PR Daily's Boutique Agency of the Year, and received additional industry honors from PRovoke's Innovation SABRE Awards and the Stevie Awards. Prior to launching Sēd, Markevics served as chief strategy and creative officer of Devries Global and global strategy EVP at Porter Novelli.

"From the moment I met Michael Kempner, I knew MikeWorldWide was the right home for me and for Sēd. MikeWorldWide's independent, entrepreneurial spirit, coupled with the agency's commitment to fearless creative and strategy provided the best environment for Sēd's startup clients to continue to thrive, while feeding my relentless pursuit to push the boundaries of what's possible in communications," says Markevics. "I look forward to working collaboratively with MikeWorldWide's teams and sectors across the globe to drive innovative and generate new IP that will build on the incredible growth the agency has experienced over the past few years."

In addition to her role as chief growth officer, Markevics will continue to lead Sēd, and the boutique will continue its operations as a subsidiary of MikeWorldWide, focused on next-gen market leaders, with the added resources and service offerings of a global integrated agency. Markevics was also honored in the Trailblazer category by Ragan's Top Women in Communications program earlier this year and was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top Female Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2023.

"Loretta's impressive track record in developing award-winning creative and strategies for renowned brands and building agency capabilities, coupled with her entrepreneurial drive will bring about significant transformation for MWW as we enter our next phase of growth," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "The more we can break down barriers between practices and services, the better experience we can give to clients and employees. Further integrating core services such as creative, strategy, and research under Loretta's leadership will create synergies across the business and strengthen our overall work product."

The Greenhouse, Sed Communications' in-house incubator for inventing brands and products, as well as pressure-testing new marketing tactics and technologies, will also become part of MikeWorldWide, and available to its people and clients. The first brand launched by The Greenhouse, Farmer's Finds subscription service, has shipped over 10,000 monthly subscriptions and generated $300K in revenue in its first year with limited investment.

In her industry tenure, Markevics has counseled some of the biggest brands in the world across technology, healthcare, retail, beverage alcohol, and CPG. Her unique integrated experience across multiple marketing disciplines, agency types, and variety of sector expertise have led to her unique ability to expand the potential of PR in the marketing mix for clients and uplevel the quality of creative and strategy capabilities at every agency at which she has been a leader.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of consumer brand marketing, technology and corporate reputation. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy. Open positions at MWW can be found here. To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit mww.com.

