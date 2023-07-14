DENSO Sites Award Over $80K in Scholarships to Local Students, High Schools

Scholarships to help students pursue postsecondary education in various fields, including STEM and Skilled Trades

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced that several of its locations in the U.S. and Canada have awarded more than $80,000 in scholarships to local students and high schools to support students' pursuit of postsecondary education. The donations are part of the company's longtime commitment to continuous learning and increasing access to new opportunities in the communities it serves.

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International) (PRNewswire)

"Across the region, our teams are committed to supporting the places where we live and work," said Seiji Maeda, CEO of DENSO's North American operations and a senior director at DENSO Corporation. "It is vital that we help students continue their educations so they can pursue their passions, broaden their perspectives and flourish into future leaders."

DENSO in Athens, Tennessee

DENSO's Athens team donated scholarships to outstanding high school students who have a parent working at the location, as well as the following local high schools, which used the funds to award scholarships to exemplary students:

McMinn County High School

McMinn Central High School

Meigs County High School

DENSO's Thermal Manufacturing Facility in Battle Creek, Michigan

The Battle Creek team donated to the Battle Creek Community Foundation, which awarded scholarships to high-performing students who have a parent employed by DENSO.

The location also donated to the Battle Creek Area Mathematics and Science Center, which awarded scholarships to students in the area.

DENSO in Guelph, Ontario

The Guelph team donated to students in the following scholarship categories:

The DENSO Scholarship in Memory of Scott McKee , given to a graduating student in memory of Scott McKee , a former manager of Human Resources, who made significant contributions to volunteerism and local community involvement.

The DENSO Diversity Scholarship, given to a graduating student who plans to continue their education and who has demonstrated excellence in multicultural and diversity-focused activities.

The DENSO Women in STEM Scholarship, given to a woman student pursuing postsecondary education in STEM.

The DENSO Women in Skilled Trades Scholarships, given to a woman student pursuing postsecondary education in skilled trades.

DENSO in Maryville, Tennessee

DENSO's Maryville facility donated scholarships to local students as part of its scholarship program established in 1995. Recipients included outstanding students who have a parent who works at DENSO and students who attend of the following schools:

Alcoa High School

Heritage High School

L&N STEM Academy

Maryville High School

William Blount High School

DENSO in Osceola, Arkansas

The Osceola team donated to the following local high schools, which awarded scholarships to students pursuing postsecondary education:

Blytheville High School

Gosnell High School

Manila High School

Osceola High School

Rivercrest High School

For those interested in working at a company that supports its communities, while innovating for the future and offering rewarding careers, visit densocareers.com.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 165,000 global employees pursue rewarding careers while paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, DENSO in North America generated $11.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DENSO