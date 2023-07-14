UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL and ULC Marks on Pressure Reducing Valves

Release No. 2023PN-15

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the pressure-reducing valves identified below bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks for the United States and Canada. The pressure-reducing valves have not been evaluated by UL Solutions to the appropriate Safety Standards and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Though marked with GIACOMINI SPA's brand name or logo, the pressure-reducing valves were not manufactured by GIACOMINI SPA.

UL Solutions authorized GIACOMINI SPA pressure-reducing valves, which are not covered by this notice, can be identified by the correct product identifier "PRESSURE RESTRICTING VALVE" marked on the body of the valve.

Name of Product: Pressure Reducing Device A155

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that this product be removed from service.

Identification on the Product: The pressure-reducing valve bears unauthorized UL and ULC Marks with wording "RLDUCING" (a misspelling of "REDUCING") and the following:

12H0

A155

PRESSURE

RLDUCING

DEVICE

Location: The pressure reducing valves bearing unauthorized UL Certification Marks are known to be distributed and sold in Philippines. They may be available in other areas.

