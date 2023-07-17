Hard Rock International and Mercan Properties Announce Plans for New Hard Rock Hotel Algarve in Portugal

The luxurious hotel located in Praia do Vau, Portimão is set to open in Summer 2026

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International announced development plans to open a new Hard Rock Hotel Algarve in Portugal. The new development will be located near the gorgeous sands in Praia do Vau, Portimão, further expanding the iconic brand's global reach. The property, set to begin construction in early 2024 and open in Summer 2026, will have around 275 luxurious rooms and suites and an additional 150 branded serviced apartments.

Along with direct access to the beach while on property, guests will enjoy a wide range of amenities including the beloved Hard Rock Roxity Kids Club™, three restaurants, three bars, three exterior pools, a Rock Spa®, gym, Rock Shop®, sports area and beach club.

"We're delighted to expand Hard Rock Hotel's unparalleled offerings to the beautiful country of Portugal in 2026," said Todd Hricko, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hotel Development for Hard Rock International. "This new development will further extend the enhanced entertainment experience our guests know and love to yet another part of the world, while incorporating the country's amazing culture."

An ideal vacation area, the town of Portimão hosts historic ports, a lively marina and is globally known for the Algarve International Autodrome, where the Portuguese Grand Prix was held in 2020 and 2021. The town has some of the best beaches in the Algarve region with extensive sandy coastline paired with calm, warm and clear waters. Vau Beach, where the property will be located, borders coppery cliffs, turquoise waters and a large selection of restaurants offering fresh fish.

"The Hard Rock brand is consistently elevating and expanding its luxury offerings and it's a pleasure to be a part of this amazing evolution," said Jordi Vilanova, President of Mercan Properties. "We're excited to create a unique asset on the shores of Praia do Vau that reflects the Portuguese culture and attracts visitors from around the globe. We believe that this collaboration between Mercan Properties and Hard Rock International will be a great success in Algarve and a very positive contribution to the country. Algarve continues to be of great interest and attention from Mercan, illustrated by our investment in the region in the form of four projects. Portugal is undoubtedly a tourist destination of excellence at the world level."

The new development is expected to create over 400 jobs in the area throughout construction and operations of the property starting in 2024. The hotel is also anticipated to increase the potential of the tourism experience in the country.

For more information on Hard Rock Hotel Algarve, visit HardRockHotels.com.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 290 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 87,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored threefold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Mercan Properties:

Mercan Properties Group is responsible for the development of real estate projects in the tourism industry in Portugal and currently has 30 projects in locations across all country.

Mercan Properties, which combines the track record of the Mercan Group, with more than 30 years of experience in the areas of investment consulting, education and immigration for investment, and the know-how of professionals specialized in the Portuguese market, is distinguished by the economic impact that its activity enhances, both through the creation of opportunities for foreign investors and through the creation of quality tourism assets, which guarantee employment, increase the potential of the areas where they are located and offer a tourist experience at the best level of this country.

The Mercan Group is present, in addition to Portugal, in Canada, China, India, the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

The operation in Portugal began in 2015, focusing on the development of tourism-related real estate projects. Mercan Properties Group chose Portugal for the development of its activities in Europe due to the safety, stability and hospitality that the country offers, as well as the development opportunities in the area of urban rehabilitation.

