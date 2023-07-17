Igniting young people's interest in tech is the focus of CompTIA Spark featured presentation at the SREB Making Schools Work Conference

Speakers will share winning strategies for building digital fluency and inspiring interest in working in tech

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stimulating students' interest, confidence and skills in technology will highlight a feature presentation by CompTIA Spark at this month's Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) Making Schools Work Conference, the annual professional development conference to inspire and empower K-12 success.

CompTIA Spark is a social impact organization that works to unlock people's potential though technology. It aims to bringing high quality tech education to youth — whatever their background — making tech exciting, accessible and inclusive, and building skills and confidence for life. (PRNewswire)

"Digital fluency is critically important to the future success of every student."

CompTIA Spark, the social impact arm of CompTIA, the world's leading non-profit tech industry association, will lead the session titled "How to ensure every student is prepared for a career in an ever-changing digital future." It is scheduled for 8 a.m. EDT on July 19, with a repeat presentation at 1 p.m. EDT on July 20.

"Digital fluency is critically important to the future success of every student," said Randi Parker, chief of staff and vice president, CompTIA Spark. "Whether today's student becomes tomorrow's software developer, cybersecurity expert, chief marketing officer, agri-business owner or educator, technology knowledge is vital in every industry and occupation."

Joining Parker in the discussion are Tina Garrett, principal of Cannon Elementary School, Grapevine, Texas; Sue Kane, director of STEM Initiatives and Strategic Partnerships at North Central ESD, Wenatchee, Wash.; and Henry Mann, senior director, product development, CompTIA Spark.

The CompTIA Spark session will include practical strategies for boosting students' confidence in using tech curriculum in the classroom to help them become more digitally fluent. The presentation will also help educators understand the myths that make many students believe a tech-related career is unachievable and show them effective strategies to bust those misconceptions.

"CompTIA Spark's mission is to unlock young people's potential in technology," Parker said. "We want to help students get excited about the possibilities of technology, beyond using it just for fun. Sparking that interest and instilling confidence using tech, while in the classroom, will help students prepare for today's digital world and the jobs of tomorrow."

CompTIA Spark is proud to sponsor the Project-Based Learning (PBL) Playground at the conference, including an interactive learning workshop titled "All Hands on Tech!" Participants can explore engaging tech projects designed for all middle school classrooms. This hands-on workshop will show educators how to bring high-quality, engaging tech education to the classroom through free curriculum and activities. The project-based group activities also include an inside look at how CompTIA Spark's innovative tech education program can build students' confidence and skills toward rewarding tech pathways, while preparing them for real-world work environments. To learn more about CompTIA Spark's middle school tech education program, visit comptiaspark.org.

SREB's Making Schools Work Conference takes place July 18-21 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. Some 3,000 educators will gather discuss and share actionable strategies to advance school improvement efforts and raise student achievement. To register for the SREB Making Schools Work Conference, click here. To see the full conference schedule, click here.

About CompTIA Spark

CompTIA Spark, a registered 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, is a social impact organization that works to unlock people's potential though technology. It aims to bringing high quality tech education to youth — whatever their background — making tech exciting, accessible and inclusive while building skills and confidence for life. CompTIA Spark is the first U.S. nonprofit to receive a multi-year grant from The Spectris Foundation, the UK-based registered charity that champions access to a high-quality STEM education around the world. CompTIA Spark was founded in 1998 by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce. Learn more at https://comptiaspark.org.

About Southern Regional Education Board (SREB)

Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit interstate compact headquartered in Atlanta. Its 16 states are Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. Its work is funded by appropriations from our states, as well as by contracts and grants from foundations and from local, state and federal agencies. www.sreb.org/

About SREB Making Schools Work Conference

Making Schools Work Conference sessions focus on transforming teaching and learning in every discipline, at every level – from K-12 through postsecondary education. www.sreb.org/conference

