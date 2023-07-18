EPAM Named a 'Leader' in Overall Quality Engineering Services by NelsonHall

EPAM is a Leader in AI-based analytics & automation, UX testing, application security testing and cloud migration testing, according to NelsonHall's 2023 NEAT Vendor Analysis.

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader in the NelsonHall 2023 NEAT Report on Quality Engineering in multiple categories — overall, user experience (UX) testing, AI-based analytics and automation, application security testing and cloud migration testing — reinforcing the Company's commitment to excellence in quality engineering. In addition, EPAM was named a major player in Enterprise Resources planning (ERP) and Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) testing.

The NEAT report is a key annual industry benchmark for global technology service providers. It is a trusted source for enterprise users worldwide looking to understand the vendor and service provider ecosystem better. The report analyzed 24 different vendors across 40 criteria and placed them into one of four categories — Leaders, High Achievers, Innovators and Major Players — with Leaders (relative to their peers) demonstrating a high ability to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability to meet future client requirements.

"We're pleased to be recognized for the second time as a leader in the 2023 NelsonHall NEAT Report on Quality Engineering," said Adam Auerbach, VP, DevTestSecOps, EPAM. "Maintaining a leader position in multiple categories demonstrates our continued commitment to quality engineering and our customers as we continue to push the bar in providing next-gen software testing services."

EPAM acquired Test IO in 2019. Together, there are more than 400,000 freelance crowd testers (in 187+ countries) and 9,000 dedicated EPAM testing experts (in 40+ locations worldwide) that provide continuous quality to customers and empower them to innovate and drive business results constantly.

"NelsonHall has identified EPAM as a QE Leader based on its investment in automation, creating IPs and often releasing them as open-source software. An example is Healenium, which is widely used for automated test script maintenance," said Dominique Raviart, IT Services Practice Manager at NelsonHall. "NelsonHall believes that automated test script maintenance and creation will fundamentally change functional test automation."

ABOUT EPAM SYSTEMS

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Selected by Newsweek as a 2021, 2022 and 2023 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 50 countries across six continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked four times as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies list. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest Growing Firm.

