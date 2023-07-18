Solsten Recognized as One of Fast Company's 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

MINNEAPOLIS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2023 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators were announced last week, honoring companies that have established a workplace environment conducive to innovation, and have implemented groundbreaking practices to inspire and empower their employees.

Solsten x Fast Company Best Places to Work for Innovators (PRNewswire)

Solsten, a consumer insights platform powered by human psychology and artificial intelligence is proud to announce its inclusion on this list. This recognition highlights Solsten's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, creativity, and exploration in the pursuit of an ambitious mission. Being selected among the top 100 workplaces is a testament to Solsten's unwavering dedication to driving meaningful advancement in the fields of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and adaptive psychometric assessment, and their application in the world of video games and beyond.

"As Solsten continues to grow, nurturing a culture of innovation remains our top priority," says Joe Schaeppi, Co-Founder and CEO. "Being an invigorating place to work means fostering a culture of listening, learning, humility, cognitive diversity, and growth mindsets. Curiosity, resilience, hunger for knowledge, and excitement for what we do drive this culture forward. While Solsten's mission to understand the true nature of what it means to be human and enable people to thrive in an ever-changing digital reality is a key ingredient fueling the company, it is the people at Solsten who embody and propel that mission into reality."

Solsten places a strong emphasis on innovation as a core value, empowering its 60+ employees representing 25 nationalities to challenge the status quo, explore new technologies, and develop groundbreaking solutions. By nurturing an inclusive and diverse workforce, Solsten embraces different perspectives and encourages open dialogue, ensuring that every employee's voice is heard and valued.

Founded in 2018 by Joe Schaeppi and Bastian Bergmann, Solsten's mission is to understand the true nature of humanity so that technology and AI can deeply understand and adapt to human beings in a way that enables human potential; this empowers businesses to build next-generation experiences that go far beyond current expectations. Solsten's suite of products is used by the leading video game studios in the world, including MobilityWare, Mythical Games, Sky Mavis, Super Evil Megacorp, Starbreeze, Tilting Point, and Wooga.

About Solsten: Solsten (www.solsten.io) is the first company measuring human psychology at scale. Solsten's human insights engine empowers companies to unlock creative and business potential by deeply understanding their customers. Co-founded in 2018 by CEO Joe Schaeppi and COO Bastian Bergmann in Berlin, with its current headquarters in Minneapolis, Solsten has raised $31M to-date from Konvoy, Bascom Ventures, Dentsu Ventures, GFR Fund, Galaxy Interactive, Inventure, Sisu Game Ventures, and Warburg Serres.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brian Heimann, VP of Marketing, brian@solsten.io

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solsten