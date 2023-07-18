Summer Has a New Address at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Located on a one-kilometre (3,300 foot) stretch of private palm-lined beachfront, Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt invites sunseekers to sleek and spacious suites, sunlit pools, ancient-Egyptian inspired Spa rituals and an expanded dive centre complementing the Arabesque architecture and lush gardens.

The welcoming team of cultured local insiders will connect travellers with the best of this enriching Red Sea beach destination, whether it's underwater, above water, or exploring the extraordinary landscapes that make this sea-meets-desert destination a perennial summer favourite.

The Red Sea Life

With 76 dive sites within a day's boat ride of the Resort and two spectacular house reefs onsite, divers and snorkelers can immerse themselves in an unspoilt underwater museum. For those who prefer to remain above the surface, a private yacht charter is the perfect way to cruise the coastline and see the extraordinary landscapes where the desert meets the sea. Guests can also kayak, parasail and stand-up paddle, or call on Chief Concierge and destination expert, Ahmed Nazmy, to suggest the best ways to get to know Sharm El Sheikh on land or sea.

The Resort's five swimming pools are the perfect places for lounging while the bright smiles of the pool attendants pass frequently with complimentary refreshments. Families should head to the irresistible waters of the palm-fringed Waha Pool. Luna infinity pool, with majestic views out to Tiran Island and beyond, is perfect for those who want to soak up the rays – and perhaps a Latin American-inspired cocktail or two.

Or dive into nature's greatest pool, the Red Sea just offshore, and spend a relaxing time embraced by the shade of palm trees and glittering water views.

Dine Around the World

With twelve restaurants and bars to choose from, Director of Food & Beverage, Simone Cerea, and his team have redefined dining in Sharm El Sheikh. The sun-dappled culinary scene presents a cuisine inspired by coastal elements on the menu offering a selection of summery dishes and cocktails that burst with flavour, taking guests on a journey from Japan to Latin America, via the Middle East.

The Resort's creative culinary team is also on hand to arrange private passionately-crafted dining experiences in breath-taking venues, from a Bedouin breakfast on the beach to a candlelit dinner beneath the palms, a sunset cocktail on board a private yacht, or a romantic set-up over the water in a private garden.

The Latest in Luxury Accommodation

Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh's recent expansion has created even more accommodation options this summer for friends and families travelling to the Red Sea together, as well as elevated stays for couples, many of which come with their own private pools. Whether visiting with kids and grandparents, here on a romantic retreat, on a girls' getaway or simply travelling solo, there's something for everyone.

Families love the two-bedroom Imperial Suite with its own full-sized swimming pool and expansive Red Sea views. Grand living and dining rooms flow outside to the pool terrace where comfortable sofas provide perfect lounging areas, and plenty of space for an unforgettable barbecue dinner.

The Palace is a hit with groups of friends, spread over 565 square meters (6,100 square feet) and having its own vast wrap-around terrace for entertaining with a private pool just steps from the Red Sea, private fitness and spa treatment rooms, and a lush lawn with towering palms perfect for a private sunrise yoga class. This signature suite is the pinnacle of sophistication creating lavish opportunities for outdoor living in a space that elevates luxurious seaside living to new levels.

And the Junior Suite with Plunge Pool is the perfect hideaway for a couple in love to lean into relaxed sophistication and gaze upon lush gardens. This romantic one-bedroom hideaway is both picturesque and private with its own poolside terrace to sunbathe in privacy or dine under the stars.

To make the most of summer at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, click here or email res.sharmelsheikh@fourseasons.com.

