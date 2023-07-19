BofA Corporate, Global Commercial and Business Banking Services Earns J.D. Power Certification for 14th Consecutive Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 14th consecutive year, the J.D. Power Certified Customer Service Program has recognized Bank of America's Corporate, Global Commercial and Business Banking Services for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience." Bank of America is one of a few companies to achieve this consecutive milestone.

J.D. Power 2023 Certified Customer Service - Phone award (PRNewswire)

"Our team continues to deliver exceptional experiences for our clients," said Tom Scrivener, Chief Operations Executive at Bank of America. "Fourteen years is an amazing accomplishment. I'm proud of the way our teammates show up every day to serve our clients when they need us most."

The 2023 certification includes meeting the cross-industry J.D. Power top-performer customer satisfaction benchmark and a detailed evaluation of the bank's customer service operations. The teams completed all requirements which include bank leader and business partner interviews and comprehensive process assessments covering 17 categories. Traditional on-site evaluation meetings were executed in remote settings with relationship managers, advisors, key site leaders and business partners to assess the Corporate, Global Commercial and Business bank's service and support, daily processes, team dynamics and management practices.

"After 14 consecutive years of earning this distinction, it goes without saying that BofA's Corporate, Global Commercial and Business Banking Services' leadership and team are committed to providing outstanding service," said Mark Miller, Customer Service Advisory Practice Leader at J.D. Power. "The research indicates very strong performance against the top drivers of satisfaction again this year, which is a direct result of the team's ability to have the culture and the processes in place to enable the front line to deliver every year even as customer expectations change."

Two of BofA's Global Operations teammates have participated in the detailed survey for the bank's Core Servicing & Commercial Card call centers since the beginning.

"The feedback and best practices received over the years have been integral in molding the business into what it is today," said John Hughes, Vice President, Global Treasury Merchant & Estate Operations.

"Gathering input from our clients demonstrates the team's hard work and dedication they have for our clients and organization," said Tonya Jacobs, Vice President, Global Treasury Merchant & Estate Operations.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 68 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters May Contact:

Alex Lawson, Bank of America

Phone: 704.387.8291

alex.lawson@bofa.com

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation