DEFENSE SUPPLY CHAIN CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE TO BE HELD IN THE METAVERSE

MESA, Ariz., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cyber Security Training and Consulting LLC launched a new metaverse platform focused on cybersecurity within the defense industrial base (DIB) and also announced the first of its kind cybersecurity conference to be held in the virtual venue. The new CMMC Metaverse (https://CMMCMetaverse.com) provides an immersive educational and gaming experience that is uniquely focused on the new Department of Defense (DoD) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program. CMMC MetaCon (https://CMMCMetaCon.com) is a virtual conference to be held in the CMMC Metaverse on November 14, 2023.

Securing sensitive data across the global defense supply chain is critical and the new CMMC program is designed to protect the confidentiality of federal contract information (FCI) and controlled unclassified information (CUI) shared with and created by DoD contractors. CMMC MetaCon promises an exciting and interesting variety of speakers including Wall Street Journal bestselling author and stealth fighter pilot, Hasard Lee, senior leaders from across the federal government and the Cyber AB (CMMC Accreditation Body), and more. All CMMC MetaCon attendees receive a free copy of Lee's The Art of Clear Thinking.

"Although we are already a leader in delivering CMMC training, it's important to continually innovate. We began working on the CMMC Metaverse more than a year ago with the vision of building a community hub for people and companies to come together and learn about the CMMC and share experiences related to securing the defense supply chain," said Jeffrey Crump, principal at Cyber Security Training and Consulting LLC. Crump continued, "As of today, the CMMC Metaverse is open to the public and consists of a main hub that includes a Hall of Heroes in remembrance of select Medal of Honor recipients, an Event Hall where the CMMC MetaCon will be held, educational material and a fun mission quest that takes a player from the main hub off to various military branch-specific gaming environments."

The mission quest requires players to help save the fictitious military Joint Forces Droid Network (JFDN) that is under cyberattack from an advanced persistent threat (APT) named Epsilon Nexus. Players must combine gaming skills with CMMC knowledge to be successful on the mission quest. As they progress, players earn special forces droids and real-world APT-themed challenge coins/badges. The challenge coins were developed by Career and Technical Education (CTE) students from Mesa, Ariz.-based Red Mountain High School as a means of providing the students with practical industry experience in graphic design.

"It's been a pleasure working with Michael Scott and his students from Mesa Public Schools (MPS). I met with Mr. Scott and his students earlier this year to share the metaverse vision and the APT design challenge," said Crump. He continued, "The quality and creativity of such young designers far exceeded any expectations I had. I am incredibly fortunate to have been invited to support MPS in providing an opportunity for the CTE students. The collaboration provided us with excellent designs and them with and an opportunity to build employable creative skills."

The CMMC MetaCon launch sponsors include Mesa, Ariz.-based CMMC Training Academy (https://CMMCTraining.Academy), Porto, Portugal-based Unknown (https://unknown.site), Rochester, N.Y.-based Logical Operations (https://LogicalOperations.com), Surrey, Canada-based TCIC Group (https://TCICGroup.com), St. Augustine, Fla.-based Mode (https://ModeTeams.com), and Fullerton, Calif.-based Syndicus Defense Corp. (https://SyndicusDefenseCorp.com ). Additional sponsorship opportunities exist.

About Cyber Security Training and Consulting LLC

Mesa, Ariz.-based Cyber Security Training and Consulting is a veteran-owned small business focused on developing and delivering unique cyber security solutions. These solutions include, but are not limited to, custom-built employee cybersecurity awareness courses and our instructor-led CMMC training for individuals seeking Certified CMMC Professional (CCP) and Certified CMMC Assessor (CCA) credentials.

Through our Cyber Crisis Response brand (https://CyberCrisisResponse.com), we provide market-leading training and consulting in cyber crisis management designed to help reduce cyber risk and increase organizational resilience by maturing incident response capabilities. This program includes developing a cyber crisis management plan, building and conducting cyber war game exercises, and immersive executive education used to prepare senior managers and executives to lead effectively during a major cyber incident. For more information on Cyber Security Training and Consulting's capabilities, visit www.CyberSecurityTrainingCo.com.

