PetSafe® Announces Partnership With One Knoxville SC Soccer Team And Launches Vote For Mascot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe® brand has been unleashing joy for pets and their families since 1998. As PetSafe celebrates 25 years of pet joy, they are rolling out a fresh new look and are on a mission to create "fields of joy" where pets can be happy, healthy and safe, whether in a backyard, a playing field or a dog park.

To make their mission a reality, PetSafe announced today that they are partnering with One Knoxville Sporting Club (One Knox) to create fields of joy together for players, pets and families alike. In addition to proudly displaying the PetSafe name on the players' warmup jerseys, PetSafe is asking fans and pet lovers to help choose the first official One Knox mascot.

"For over two decades, PetSafe has saved over 11 million dogs from harm, and it is our mission to unleash a lifetime of joy for pets and their families" said Karla Attanasio, Director of Marketing for PetSafe. "It is a natural extension of that commitment to partner with a fantastic team like One Knoxville SC who put their hearts into every game played on their field. We are proud to help them select their official mascot, naturally, a dog, and help train that pup to be a shining example of both of our brands who will cheer and entertain crowds for years to come."

With help from Young Williams Animal Center (YWAC), the southeast's largest animal shelter, PetSafe will profile six rescue dogs from YWAC so fans can vote for their favorites. As we search for forever homes for all six dogs, one lucky pup will be chosen by fans to become the team's official mascot and will be placed in a loving forever home with a One Knox team member.

Following the official announcement of the mascot, fans will be invited to watch as PetSafe trains the fan-favorite pup to be the best, most enthusiastic, mascot possible and star in a six-part content series launching later this Summer.

Mascot voting opens on July 18th at 8:15 p.m. EST on the PetSafe official Instagram channel (@PetSafe) and voting will close on July 21st at 11:59 a.m EST.

About PetSafe

Since its founding in Knoxville, PetSafe has grown to become a global leader in innovative product solutions for dogs and cats, including pet fences, self-cleaning litter boxes, versatile training tools, interactive toys and so much more. Today, a new PetSafe product is purchased every second. Driven by the belief that nothing is more powerful than the unbreakable bond that pets share with their families, PetSafe is relentlessly committed to providing life-changing products and experiences designed to bring pets and people together for a lifetime of joy.

About One Knoxville SC

One Knoxville SC was founded in 2021 to bring professional soccer to Knoxville while using The World's Game to make a difference here at home. One Knoxville is anchored by its professional men's soccer team competing in USL League One and playing home games at Regal Soccer Stadium. The brand also operates a 900-player youth soccer club, One Knox Youth Soccer, and a 1,500-player adult rec soccer community, One Knox Adult Rec.

About Young-Williams Animal Center

The vision of Young-Williams Animal Center is "a home for every pet." It is the municipal shelter of the City of Knoxville and Knox County.

Young-Williams Animal Center serves the needs of lost, unwanted, abandoned and neglected animals. The center's mission is to lead the community to end pet homelessness, promote animal welfare and enhance the human-animal bond through the shelter and placement of animals, spay/neuter initiatives and public education of companion animal issues. Young-Williams Animal Center reminds pet owners to spay and neuter their pets. Young-Williams Animal Center's main facility is located off Sutherland Avenue at 3201 Division Street. Young-Williams Animal Village satellite adoption location and public spay/neuter program is located at 6400 Kingston Pike. Both locations are open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The shelter closes from 1-2 p.m. for an hour of quiet time for the animals. For more information about Young-Williams Animal Center, call 865-215-6599 or visit young-williams.org.

