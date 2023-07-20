Colombia has a lot to celebrate on this Independence Day!

From the yellow-blue-red flag lighting the most prominent skyscraper in New York to Colombia Day at the White House, various cities in the US will join the commemorations.

MIAMI, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, marks Colombia's independence, and while Americans celebrate their 4th of July with fireworks, Colombians acknowledge this date with cultural events hosted anywhere in the world; the United States being no exception.

Bogotá, Eastern Colombian Andes. Photo: ProColombia. (PRNewswire)

Given the longstanding partnership between our nations, spanning over two centuries, numerous cities across the US eagerly prepare to join in the celebrations. With Washington DC at the forefront, the epicenter of festivities will be the Colombia Day at the White House, an extraordinary occasion to commemorate our strong bilateral relationship and proudly exhibit our exceptional products, including flowers and coffee. This event will shed light on the vibrant Colombian-American community and their invaluable contributions. "Today, we honor our country's diversity and our thriving people. Let us continue to build bridges between our cultures and show the world the richness of our nation", said Luis Gilberto Murillo, Ambassador of Colombia to the US.

Simultaneously, in New York, Consul General Andrés Mejía, along with Colombian actress Natalia Reyes will light up the Empire State Building at 8:00 P.M. EST. Plus, Colombian musician Gregorio Uribe will be presented by Carnegie Hall in Times Square on July 21st.

Miami will also host a special event this Independence Weekend: Expoartesano, a showcase of traditional craftsmanship and a journey through the artisans routes of Colombia, where these unique pieces come from.

Besides, "Today, ProColombia launches a catalog of Colombian longing food products during an event hosted by the Consulate of Colombia in Los Angeles, plus an online campaign in other cities like San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Washington DC, New York, New Jersey, and Boston," said Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, —the promotion agency of the country part of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism—. "With these catalogs, Colombians will find at each city those snacks and ethnic products that, after only one bite, will bring them back home".

And don't miss the cherry on top: The US Tour Operators Association just launched their USTOA On Tour Live campaign, in which only five countries, including Colombia, are featured.

"There is no doubt: Colombia is trending! These news proof that our country's beauty is being acknowledged worldwide", Caballero concluded.

SOURCE ProColombia