Huma Abedin to Keynote ColorComm Signature Luncheon at 8th Annual ColorComm Conference

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries, will host its 8th Annual ColorComm Conference at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida.

Huma Abedin, Political Strategist and New York Times Bestselling Author will serve as the keynote speaker at the ColorComm Signature Luncheon held at ColorComm's 8th Annual Conference on Friday, July 28 at 12:30pm in the Grand Ballroom of the Ritz Carlton, Key Biscayne. CNN's Abby Phillip will serve as emcee of ColorComm's Signature Luncheon.

The ColorComm Signature Luncheon serves as the final activity of ColorComm's 8th Annual Conference.

"ColorComm initially started as a luncheon series in 2011 to connect women of color in business. It is only fitting that we conclude our Conference with how the organization was started. Twelve years later, ColorComm has evolved into a corporation which provides economic opportunity and advancement to multicultural communities," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO, ColorComm, Inc.

The ColorComm Conference is an annual business retreat that connects more than 400 executive leaders in communications, marketing, advertising, and digital from across the country.

About ColorComm Corporation:

ColorComm Corporation was founded in 2011 to serve the needs of multicultural talent working in the communications, marketing, advertising, digital and public relations industries. The portfolio of companies under the ColorComm Corporation provides access and opportunity for people of color in business, delivers industry campaigns to inform and educate, counsels clients on crisis and media relations, and develops a community for those who want to achieve leadership and C-Suite positions. ColorComm Corporation includes the ColorComm Network, ColorComm Search, ColorComm Media Group and Men of Color in Communications.

