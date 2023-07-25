COMING SOON - THE NEW BIGIRON WEBSITE: TRANSFORMING YOUR ONLINE EXPERIENCE

ST. EDWARD, Neb., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigIron, a leading online auction platform for farm equipment, construction equipment, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, real estate, livestock, and collector cars, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its new website. The company is fully dedicated to serving their customers and striving to fulfill their needs. Responding not only to the remarkable growth experienced in the past year but also to the valuable recommendations and requests from customers, BigIron is excited to introduce a new website that offers an enhanced user experience! The upcoming launch of this highly anticipated release aims to revolutionize the online experience for buyers, bidders, and sellers by providing a user-friendly interface and an array of features that will elevate interactions with BigIron.

As a company committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences, BigIron has invested months of hard work and dedication into developing the new website. The result is a sleek and modern design that not only looks visually appealing but is also intuitive to navigate. With a focus on user convenience, BigIron has reimagined its navigation system, incorporating a more logical breadcrumb navigation that allows users to retrace their steps effortlessly.

Among the notable enhancements, the redesigned item page stands out, prioritizing and segmenting vital information to empower users to make informed decisions. Furthermore, the streamlined bidding process ensures a more convenient auction experience, thanks to the implementation of a 1-step bidding system. This improvement allows users to place bids and monitor their favorite items with ease.

Recognizing the importance of mobile accessibility, BigIron has optimized the website for mobile performance, enabling seamless browsing and engagement on mobile devices. The company has also prioritized user accessibility, introducing features such as larger fonts and adherence to color contrast guidelines to ensure everyone can comfortably access and navigate the website.

Underpinning the new website's capabilities are significant updates to BigIron's infrastructure and technology. By leveraging the most up-to-date platforms and best practices, the company has laid a strong foundation for future enhancements and features, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for all users.

Mark Stock, Co-Founder of BigIron, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming launch, stating, "At BigIron, we're dedicated to providing a great customer experience for our buyers, bidders, and sellers. Our new website represents our commitment to continually improve and adapt to meet the needs of our valued customers. With its user-friendly interface and exciting features, the new website will transform the way users engage with BigIron, making their online experience even better."

The launch of the new BigIron website is a significant milestone in the company's journey to deliver exceptional service to its customers. Whether users are looking to buy or sell a wide range of items, BigIron remains the go-to platform for all their needs.

Stay tuned for the reveal of the new website and be prepared to join BigIron as they transform the online experience.

About BigIron: BigIron is a leading online auction platform that connects buyers and sellers of farm equipment, construction equipment, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, real estate, livestock, and collector cars. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences, BigIron continues to revolutionize the way people engage with the auction process. For more information, visit bigiron.com.

