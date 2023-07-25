Monaco® Cocktails Unveils New Look as Brand Continues to Dominate Category Growth

Veteran Canned Cocktail Brand Partners with Leading Branding Agency on Fresh Aesthetic Amid Rapid Sales Growth

MIAMI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monaco® Cocktails, a leading fan-favorite in the canned cocktail space, proudly debuts a brand refresh, marking a significant milestone in the company's history as it celebrates over a decade of success. With the new brand look and amplified tone, Monaco doubles down on the way consumers enjoy their products, delivering fun, authentic experiences to their drinkers and providing flavor forward, full-strength cocktails.

Monaco's new brand tagline, aptly labeled Feel The Fun, recognizes that real good times are caught in the moment, not curated for the camera. Never compromising on quality, Monaco's exceptional flavor lineup will remain untouched. With over ten full flavor varieties to choose from, each featuring 2 shots of real spirits in every can, there's a Monaco for everyone.

Tapping global creative design agency Robot Food, Monaco spent the last year modernizing design elements as well as the brand's bold persona to reflect the current culture and most importantly, speak to their loyal customers. Nodding to the brand's heritage, new monochrome cans – each designed in flavor-fueled colors – features a proud "established in 2012" emblem within the refreshed logo, where the signature Monaco rooster is prominently displayed. Reminiscent of a rooster's rallying cry, the Monaco brand symbolizes a powerful burst of energy and enthusiasm that commands attention, signaling the start of good times ahead.

"Monaco is the third brand by volume within the crowded ready-to-drink category, growing 34% in 2022 with 2.5 million cases sold and recognized as a 'top' spirit-based RTD as well as the #1 single serve," said Don Deubler, CEO of Monaco's parent company, Atomic Brands. "This success can be attributed to our ability to identify consumer desires without ever trading quality, allowing us to evolve. Our first-ever brand refresh allows us to better express the brand personality: bold, authentic and unapologetic. We're thrilled to celebrate a decade of creating unforgettable cocktail experiences with all who choose to enjoy the good times."

In an industry that has seemingly only boomed with the mainstream in recent years, Monaco's decade-long track record stands out, pushing boundaries in the beverage industry with unique flavors, real spirits that double down on ABV, a diverse offering and partnerships that prioritize fun.

"Monaco Cocktails has played a massive role in the resurgence of ready-to-drink cocktails in the U.S., paving the way for countless brands to follow," said Deubler. "As a leader in establishing this consumer trend, we welcome all industry players with pride - it legitimizes the category and keeps us sharp on our offering. Monaco's bold, full flavor canned cocktails have been around since 2012 for good reason."

Most recently, Monaco Cocktails partnered with the world's premier mixed martial arts organization to become the official Hard Lemonade of UFC. As the summer music festival season continues to roll out, Monaco will have a large footprint at shows across the country, handing out popular flavors including their newly launched Margaritas line.

Monaco® Cocktails are currently available at convenience stores nationwide for $2.50-2.99/12oz can. To find a retailer near you, please visit the store locator. For more information on Monaco® Cocktails, please visit: drinkmonaco.com, and follow along on Instagram and Facebook (@drinkmonaco).

Privately-owned Miami-based spirits company, Atomic Brands, was founded in 2006 with a focus on creating in-demand products with exceptional, uncompromised quality. With a portfolio of products including the award-winning artisan canned cocktail, Monaco Cocktails, and the premium coffee-flavored whiskey, Kentucky Coffee, Atomic Brands is committed to continually developing high-quality innovations across several drinking and lifestyle occasions.

