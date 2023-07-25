U.S. Wireless Consumer Data Use, Industry Investment Again Hit Record Highs, CTIA Annual Survey Finds

Wireless networks supported the biggest year-over-year increase in data traffic, investment increased for the fifth year in a row

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wireless networks supported more data traffic than ever in 2022, an extraordinary 73 trillion megabytes, marking the biggest year-over-year increase in history and unprecedented growth, according to CTIA's 2023 Annual Wireless Industry Survey.

The U.S. wireless industry also invested a record $39 billion to grow, improve and run their networks last year. The new historic high is 12% higher than last year's then-record setting total.

"Record wireless consumer usage is a powerful reminder of how 5G is transforming our nation, and the pressing need for Congress and the Administration to restore the FCC's auction authority and fuel a new spectrum pipeline," said Meredith Attwell Baker, CTIA President and CEO.

"As demonstrated yet again last year, we know the wireless industry is fully committed to investing at historic levels in today and tomorrow's infrastructure, leading the world in wireless innovation. We just need more licensed, exclusive-use, full-power, mid-band spectrum to keep up with the increasing demand of both consumers and enterprises, and fully unlock the promise of 5G across our country," Baker said.

Since 1985, CTIA has surveyed U.S. wireless providers, highlighting the evolution of the industry. This year's key findings show:

America's Demand for Wireless Data Continues to Skyrocket. U.S. wireless networks supported more than 73.7 trillion megabytes of traffic last year—20T MBs, or 38%, more than in 2021. It was the greatest increase in mobile data traffic ever, nearly double the year-over-year increase from 2020-2021.

Wireless Industry Investment Hits a New High, Again. Wireless investment has sustained its record-breaking pace, increasing for the fifth year in a row at a historic $39 billion . This is up 12% from last year's previous record-setting total.

5G Adoption and Use Show No Signs of Slowing. By the end of 2022, the U.S. had nearly 162 million active 5G devices—nearly double the number of 5G devices in 2021.

Cell Sites Fuel a Faster 5G Rollout. In 2022, there were more than 142,000 small cells operating across the U.S.—a 13% increase over 2021. Small cells make up a growing percentage of total cell sites—more than 34% in 2022.

Americans Used More Voice Minutes. Consumers spent more than 2.5 trillion minutes on voice calls in 2022, a nearly 5% increase from 2021.

Background on CTIA's Wireless Industry Survey

Since 1985, CTIA has surveyed U.S. wireless providers, highlighting the evolution of this dynamic industry. The 2022 CTIA Annual Survey tells a story of wireless capital investment that is speeding 5G deployment, spurring broadband competition, and building the connectivity platform that will strengthen the nation's economy and inspire new innovation. For this year's installment of the survey, CTIA, via an independent accounting firm, aggregated data from companies serving more than 98% of all estimated wireless subscriber connections.

