Alibaba.com Celebrates Eight Years of its Trade Assurance Protections Providing Security and Confidence to Growing Businesses

Alibaba.com honors this milestone by extending Trade Assurance's 30-day money-back protection to 60 days for qualifying orders placed from July 17 to– August 17, 2023

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com , a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce and part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group (AIDC), today celebrates the eighth anniversary of Trade Assurance , its proprietary set of buyer protection services that covers every stage of the purchasing journey when orders are placed and paid through Alibaba.com.

Introduced to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) mitigate some of the risks associated with global trade, Alibaba.com's Trade Assurance program has protected nearly 160 million transactions to date. These protections include offering buyers secure and easy ways to pay for their B2B orders, escrow services for transaction safety, as well as safeguards against unforeseen circumstances such as product quality issues and shipping delays. Trade Assurance protections not only apply to ready-to-ship products, but also custom-made products. In the unlikely event an issue arises during a purchase protected by Trade Assurance, Alibaba.com provides mediation between buyers and suppliers to reach a resolution.

"Trade Assurance's launch eight years ago signaled our transition from a buyer-supplier matching platform to a transaction platform that helps both buyers and suppliers grow," said Yikun Shao, Head of North America Supply Chain at Alibaba.com. "With offerings like escrow services enhancing transaction safety and our money-back protection if products are not up to the buyer's standard, Trade Assurance provides SMEs that are spending thousands of dollars on B2B orders with peace of mind from payment to delivery."

To mark Trade Assurance's eight-year anniversary, Alibaba.com is extending its 30-day money-back protection to a 60-day money-back protection for qualifying orders placed from July 17 to August 17. This means new buyers are eligible to claim a refund in the event of an unsatisfactory order up to 60 days after purchase. This offer is only applicable to Ready-to-ship orders and available to buyers selecting the "Include 60-day money-back protection with my order" option on the "Place Order" page during order placement.

Making B2B orders can be stressful when considering costs, expected quality, shipment time, and more. With Trade Assurance, buyers can be confident that they are protected throughout the whole process.

"We place anywhere between one to four orders on Alibaba.com every month. We had a product order delivered that was of the wrong size and color, but Alibaba.com was able to step in, mediated it and resolved the situation in our favor. Trade Assurance really creates a peace of mind, just knowing that both the supplier and ourselves are protected for the whole transaction," Brandon Cubina and Lay Cubina, co-founders of Nodnal Co. and Anibucco.

Alibaba.com remains dedicated to serving both buyers and suppliers as they balance their distinct needs and navigate the current supply chain and logistics landscape. By introducing new product innovations, technology and resources, the company supports SMEs as they seek to differentiate and scale their business while exploring new opportunities to compete on the global stage.

Full terms and conditions for the "Extended 60-day money-back protection" promotion can be found here.

