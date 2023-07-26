Red e App announces the release of Leads Architecture, a middle management leadership support framework to complement the Red e App technical infrastructure

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red e App, the market leader in creating non-desk and frontline employee engagement and connection, today announced its new framework for empowering middle management - Leads Architecture.

Enterprise organizations who operate with a majority non-desk workforce depend heavily on middle managers for workforce engagement, training, communication and inspiration. Empowering this critical middle layer is globally recognized as the key to operational success. Having already established the technical architecture to enable change and engagement through the Red e App platform, Leads Architecture is a leadership module that provides middle managers with personalized coaching and the tools needed for workforce engagement, including:

Staffing / Labor Optimization

Mobile Automation and Workflow

Human Capital Management software service aggregation (App Hub)

People Data and Change Management

Engagement reporting and scorecards

Thoughtful AI tools to ensure information relevance and support best practice communication

Jonathan Erwin, Red e App CEO, said of the release, "Middle manager empowerment in non-desk industries is complex and cannot be solved with an app alone. What we do at Red e App is create connected success for industries where mobile devices are the primary point of work access. Through a combination of mobile workforce strategy, technical architecture solutions, and supportive consulting, we are the only organization that is able to provide all of the necessary ingredients that lead to organizational transformation.

We know that workforce success is based on relationships, work trust is created through relationships and relevance, and leaders need to be effectively and fully supported in order to achieve this. Leads Architecture is our leadership framework that fits perfectly alongside our platform, and ensures that the needs of the critical middle are properly addressed.".

For more information about Red e App and how easy we make it for you to create meaningful connection with your non-desk workforce, visit us at redeapp.com or give us a call at 855.733.3277.

ABOUT Red e App

Red e App is the leader in mobile workforce connection, providing highly structured communication, engagement, content and workflow driven by Shelbe.AI , an enterprise-class, intelligent software engine that continuously ingests unstructured data and automates the creation and maintenance of relevant operational structures to optimize engagement for any size of organization. With seamless interoperability and integration with existing or legacy employee platforms, Red e App attaches to and extends critical employee services securely and privately to employees' mobile devices, anywhere. Red e App — the only platform courageously committed to connecting the non-desk workforce to drive success for the entire organization. Learn more at redeapp.com .

