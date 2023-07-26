Stewart Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Total revenues of $549.2 million ( $550.3 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $844.1 million ( $850.7 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter

Net income of $15.8 million ( $18.9 million net income on an adjusted basis) compared to $61.7 million ( $70.4 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter

Diluted EPS of $0.58 ( $0.69 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $2.26 ( $2.58 on an adjusted basis)

HOUSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $15.8 million ($0.58 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2023, compared to $61.7 million ($2.26 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2022. On an adjusted basis, Stewart's second quarter 2023 net income was $18.9 million ($0.69 per diluted share) compared to $70.4 million ($2.58 per diluted share) in the second quarter 2022. Second quarter 2023 pretax income before noncontrolling interests was $25.2 million ($29.3 million on an adjusted basis) compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $86.8 million ($98.2 million on an adjusted basis) for the second quarter 2022.

Second quarter 2023 results included $1.1 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses, primarily composed of a contingent receivable loss adjustment resulting from a previous disposition of a business, partially offset by net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments. Second quarter 2022 results included $11.9 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses, primarily related to net unrealized losses on fair value changes of equity securities investments.

"Our second quarter results improved compared to the first quarter as we moved into the seasonally stronger summer selling season. The elevated interest rate environment continued throughout the second quarter as mortgage interest rates reached almost seven percent, keeping transaction volumes from increasing as in a normal market," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "Our long-term strategies of creating a stronger and more resilient company remain our primary focus, and I am pleased with our progress on these important initiatives. We continue to balance cost discipline with investments in managing our operations in this challenging environment."

Selected Financial Information

Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 2022

2023 2022 Total revenues 549.2 844.1

1,073.5 1,697.0 Pretax income before noncontrolling interests 25.2 86.8

15.0 166.4 Income tax expense (5.4) (19.9)

(0.5) (37.6) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4.0) (5.2)

(6.9) (9.2) Net income attributable to Stewart 15.8 61.7

7.6 119.6 Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes* 3.1 8.7

4.5 6.7 Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart* 18.9 70.4

12.1 126.2 Net income per diluted Stewart share 0.58 2.26

0.28 4.37 Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share* 0.69 2.58

0.44 4.61

* Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See Appendix A for explanation

and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title Segment

Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):



Quarter Ended June 30,

2023 2022 % Change Operating revenues 466.7 761.1 (39 %) Investment income 12.1 6.7 80 % Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 2.0 (8.8) (123 %) Pretax income 35.5 93.6 (62 %) Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income 1.7 11.5

Adjusted pretax income* 37.2 105.1 (65 %) Pretax margin 7.4 % 12.3 %

Adjusted pretax margin* 7.8 % 13.7 %



* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for explanation

and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title segment operating revenues for the second quarter 2023 decreased $294.3 million, or 39 percent, compared to the second quarter 2022, as a result of transaction volume declines in our direct and agency title businesses, while total segment operating expenses decreased $220.1 million, or 33 percent, primarily driven by lower revenues. Agency retention expenses in the second quarter 2023 decreased $168.1 million, or 49 percent, in line with $201.2 million, or 49 percent, lower gross agency revenues, while the average independent agency remittance rate in the second quarter 2023 slightly improved to 17.7 percent compared to 17.1 percent in the prior year quarter.

Total employee costs and other operating expenses in the second quarter 2023 decreased $47.2 million, or 16 percent, compared to the prior year quarter. As a percentage of operating revenues, these expenses were 52.4 percent in the second quarter 2023 compared to 38.3 percent in the second quarter 2022, primarily due to lower second quarter 2023 revenues. Title loss expense decreased $6.6 million, or 25 percent, in the second quarter 2023 compared to the prior year quarter primarily as a result of lower title revenues. As a percentage of title revenues, title loss expense was 4.2 percent in the second quarter 2023 compared to 3.5 percent in the second quarter 2022, which benefited from last year's favorable claims experience.

The title segment's net realized and unrealized gains in the second quarter 2023 were primarily driven by $2.0 million of unrealized gains from fair value changes of equity securities investments, while the segment's net realized and unrealized losses in the prior year quarter were primarily due to $9.9 million of net unrealized losses on fair value changes of equity securities investments, partially offset by a $1.0 million gain related to an acquisition contingent liability adjustment. Investment income in the second quarter 2023 increased $5.4 million compared to the second quarter 2022, primarily due to higher interest income resulting from increased interest rates and higher short-term investment balances in the second quarter 2023. Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income primarily included net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and $3.3 million and $2.5 million of acquisition intangible asset amortization and other expenses in the second quarters 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended June 30,

2023 2022 % Change

Non-commercial:







Domestic 184.5 234.4 (21 %)

International 25.9 41.2 (37 %)



210.4 275.6 (24 %)

Commercial:







Domestic 41.5 67.1 (38 %)

International 6.1 8.4 (27 %)



47.6 75.5 (37 %)

Total direct title revenues 258.0 351.1 (27 %)











Total non-commercial domestic revenues in the second quarter 2023 decreased $49.9 million, or 21 percent, primarily resulting from a 31 percent decline in residential purchase and refinancing transactions compared to the prior year quarter. Domestic commercial revenues in the second quarter 2023 declined $25.6 million, or 38 percent, primarily driven by 30 percent lower commercial orders closed and lower average transaction size compared to the second quarter 2022. Average domestic commercial fee per file in the second quarter 2023 was $11,600, or 12 percent lower compared to $13,100 in the second quarter 2022, while average residential fee per file in the second quarter 2023 was $3,300, which was 11 percent higher than $2,900 in the prior year quarter due to a higher purchase mix. Total international revenues in the second quarter 2023 decreased by $17.6 million, or 35 percent, primarily due to lower transaction volumes in our Canadian operations compared to the second quarter 2022.

Real Estate Solutions Segment

Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended June 30,



2023 2022 % Change

Operating revenues 71.4 82.9 (14 %)

Pretax income 3.3 6.1 (46 %)

Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income 7.1 6.1



Adjusted pretax income* 10.3 12.2 (15 %)

Pretax margin 4.6 % 7.4 %



Adjusted pretax margin* 14.4 % 14.7 %







* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for an explanation

and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.



The segment's operating revenues in the second quarter 2023 decreased $11.5 million, or 14 percent, compared to the second quarter 2022, primarily due to lower transaction volumes resulting from the continuing elevated interest rate environment. Consistent with the revenue decline, combined employee costs and other operating expenses in the second quarter 2023 decreased $8.5 million, or 12 percent. Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income included acquisition intangible asset amortization expenses of $5.8 million and $6.1 million in the second quarters 2023 and 2022, respectively, and a $1.2 million state sales tax assessment expense in the second quarter 2023 related to an acquisition.

Corporate and Other Segment

The segment's results for the second quarter 2023 included net realized losses of $3.1 million, primarily driven by a contingent receivable loss adjustment resulting from a previous disposition of a business, while second quarter 2022 results included net realized losses of $3.2 million primarily resulting from the same disposition of a business. Net expenses attributable to corporate operations during the second quarter 2023 were $10.5 million compared to $10.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Expenses

Consolidated employee costs in the second quarter 2023 decreased $27.6 million, or 13 percent, primarily due to lower salaries and benefits expenses and incentive compensation resulting from reduced transaction volumes and average headcount compared to the prior year quarter. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs increased to 33.9 percent in the second quarter 2023 compared to 24.8 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower second quarter 2023 revenues.

Total other operating expenses in the second quarter 2023 decreased $32.7 million, or 20 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily resulting from lower costs tied to lower title and real estate solutions revenues. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses for the second quarter 2023 were 24.0 percent compared to 19.1 percent in the second quarter 2022.

Other

Net cash provided by operations in the second quarter 2023 was $35.1 million compared to net cash provided by operations of $83.3 million in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by the lower net income during the second quarter 2023.

Second Quarter Earnings Call

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 2022

2023 2022 Revenues:









Title revenues:









Direct operations 257,994 351,122

465,864 668,956 Agency operations 208,755 409,931

457,775 814,076 Real estate solutions and other 71,387 88,186

133,978 211,415 Total operating revenues 538,136 849,239

1,057,617 1,694,447 Investment income 12,123 6,739

18,722 10,361 Net realized and unrealized losses (1,105) (11,905)

(2,883) (7,820)

549,154 844,073

1,073,456 1,696,988 Expenses:









Amounts retained by agencies 171,776 339,847

377,514 671,039 Employee costs 182,666 210,246

353,217 415,228 Other operating expenses 129,333 162,008

250,073 351,756 Title losses and related claims 19,802 26,398

37,476 55,619 Depreciation and amortization 15,528 14,288

30,434 28,037 Interest 4,875 4,507

9,724 8,918

523,980 757,294

1,058,438 1,530,597 Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests 25,174 86,779

15,018 166,391 Income tax expense (5,392) (19,894)

(454) (37,594) Net income 19,782 66,885

14,564 128,797 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,967 5,225

6,939 9,240 Net income attributable to Stewart 15,815 61,660

7,625 119,557











Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart 0.58 2.26

0.28 4.37 Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,444 27,293

27,402 27,377











Selected financial information:









Net cash provided (used) by operations 35,107 83,312

(15,995) 118,187 Other comprehensive (loss) income (1,290) (20,992)

6,017 (40,455)

Second Quarter Domestic Order Counts:













Opened Orders 2023: Apr May June Total

Closed Orders 2023: Apr May June Total Commercial 1,034 1,071 1,189 3,294

Commercial 1,069 1,212 1,304 3,585 Purchase 18,032 21,408 19,197 58,637

Purchase 12,606 15,098 15,378 43,082 Refinancing 7,055 6,160 5,427 18,642

Refinancing 3,302 3,605 3,767 10,674 Other 1,270 1,619 1,722 4,611

Other 767 1,026 1,112 2,905 Total 27,391 30,258 27,535 85,184

Total 17,744 20,941 21,561 60,246





















Opened Orders 2022: Apr May June Total

Closed Orders 2022: Apr May June Total Commercial 2,134 1,594 1,802 5,530

Commercial 1,647 1,652 1,833 5,132 Purchase 25,065 24,115 22,904 72,084

Purchase 18,716 18,275 18,363 55,354 Refinancing 9,629 7,853 7,471 24,953

Refinancing 9,112 7,434 6,131 22,677 Other 340 335 404 1,079

Other 790 380 549 1,719 Total 37,168 33,897 32,581 103,646

Total 30,265 27,741 26,876 84,882

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands of dollars)



June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 190,039 248,367 Short-term investments 26,566 24,318 Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value 680,153 710,083 Receivables – premiums from agencies 40,601 39,921 Receivables – other 96,343 85,111 Allowance for uncollectible amounts (7,853) (7,309) Property and equipment, net 81,763 81,539 Operating lease assets, net 128,167 127,830 Title plants 73,358 73,358 Goodwill 1,074,678 1,072,982 Intangible assets, net of amortization 204,509 199,084 Deferred tax assets 2,582 2,590 Other assets 86,932 80,005

2,677,838 2,737,879 Liabilities:



Notes payable 445,027 447,006 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 167,564 196,541 Operating lease liabilities 146,649 148,003 Estimated title losses 524,141 549,448 Deferred tax liabilities 28,462 26,616

1,311,843 1,367,614 Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital 332,025 324,344 Retained earnings 1,074,458 1,091,816 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (45,326) (51,343) Treasury stock (2,666) (2,666) Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart 1,358,491 1,362,151 Noncontrolling interests 7,504 8,114 Total stockholders' equity 1,365,995 1,370,265

2,677,838 2,737,879





Number of shares outstanding (000) 27,267 27,130 Book value per share 49.82 50.21

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands of dollars)

Quarter Ended: June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Revenues:

















Operating revenues 466,749 71,387 - 538,136

761,053 82,862 5,324 849,239 Investment income 12,099 24 - 12,123

6,737 2 - 6,739 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 1,977 - (3,082) (1,105)

(8,755) - (3,150) (11,905)

480,825 71,411 (3,082) 549,154

759,035 82,864 2,174 844,073 Expenses:

















Amounts retained by agencies 171,776 - - 171,776

339,847 - - 339,847 Employee costs 165,585 12,538 4,543 182,666

193,438 12,839 3,969 210,246 Other operating expenses 78,960 49,311 1,061 129,332

98,267 57,549 6,192 162,008 Title losses and related claims 19,802 - - 19,802

26,398 - - 26,398 Depreciation and amortization 8,883 6,280 365 15,528

7,489 6,381 418 14,288 Interest 360 - 4,515 4,875

1 - 4,506 4,507

445,366 68,129 10,484 523,979

665,440 76,769 15,085 757,294 Income (loss) before taxes 35,459 3,282 (13,566) 25,175

93,595 6,095 (12,911) 86,779



Six Months Ended: June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Revenues:

















Operating revenues 923,639 133,978 - 1,057,617

1,483,032 172,238 39,177 1,694,447 Investment income 18,665 57 - 18,722

10,344 17 - 10,361 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 164 - (3,047) (2,883)

(4,983) - (2,837) (7,820)

942,468 134,035 (3,047) 1,073,456

1,488,393 172,255 36,340 1,696,988 Expenses:

















Amounts retained by agencies 377,514 - - 377,514

671,039 - - 671,039 Employee costs 319,862 24,971 8,384 353,217

378,465 26,245 10,518 415,228 Other operating expenses 155,127 91,835 3,112 250,074

193,262 119,947 38,547 351,756 Title losses and related claims 37,476 - - 37,476

55,619 - - 55,619 Depreciation and amortization 16,986 12,581 867 30,434

13,631 13,177 1,229 28,037 Interest 709 - 9,015 9,724

2 - 8,916 8,918

907,674 129,387 21,378 1,058,439

1,312,018 159,369 59,210 1,530,597 Income (loss) before taxes 34,794 4,648 (24,425) 15,017

176,375 12,886 (22,870) 166,391

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and other adjustments (revenues of sold real estate brokerage company), and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, executive severance expenses, state sales tax assessment expense (which was related to an acquisition), and other adjustments (pretax results of sold real estate brokerage company). Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. In addition to these adjustments, acquired intangible asset amortization are excluded in the calculation of adjusted pretax income for the title and real estate solutions segments. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 2022 % Chg

2023 2022 % Chg















Total revenues 549.2 844.1 (35 %)

1,703.5 1,697.0 (37 %) Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized losses 1.1 11.9



2.9 7.8

Other adjustments - (5.3)



- (39.2)

Adjusted total revenues 550.3 850.7 (35 %)

1,076.3 1,665.6 (35 %)















Pretax income 25.2 86.8 (71 %)

15.0 166.4 (91 %) Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized losses 1.1 11.9



2.9 7.8

Executive severance expenses 1.7 -



1.7 -

State sales tax assessment expense 1.2 -



1.2 -

Other adjustments - (0.4)



- 0.9

Adjusted pretax income 29.3 98.2 (70 %)

20.9 175.1 (88 %) GAAP pretax margin 4.6 % 10.3 %



1.4 % 9.8 %

Adjusted pretax margin 5.3 % 11.5 %



1.9 % 10.5 %

















Net income attributable to Stewart 15.8 61.7 (74 %)

7.6 119.6 (94 %) Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized losses 1.1 11.9



2.9 7.8

Executive severance expenses 1.7 -



1.7 -

State sales tax assessment expense 1.2 -



1.2 -

Other adjustments - (0.4)



- 0.9

Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (1.0) (2.7)



(1.4) (2.1)

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes 3.1 8.7



4.5 6.7

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart 18.9 70.4 (73 %)

12.1 126.2 (90 %)















Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,444 27,293



27,402 27,377

GAAP net income per share 0.58 2.26



0.28 4.37

Adjusted net income per share 0.69 2.58



0.44 4.61





















Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 2022 % Chg

2023 2022 % Chg Title Segment:













Revenues 480.8 759.0 (37 %)

942.5 1,488.4 (37 %) Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (2.0) 8.8



(0.2) 5.0

Adjusted revenues 478.8 767.8 (38 %)

942.3 1,493.4 (37 %)

Pretax income 35.5 93.6 (62 %)

34.8 176.4 (80 %) Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (2.0) 8.8



(0.2) 5.0

Acquisition intangible asset amortization and other expenses 3.3 2.5



6.0 4.3

Severance expenses 0.4 0.3



0.4 0.3

Adjusted pretax income 37.2 105.1 (65 %)

41.1 185.9 (78 %) GAAP pretax margin 7.4 % 12.3 %



3.7 % 11.9 %

Adjusted pretax margin 7.8 % 13.7 %



4.4 % 12.5 %

















Real Estate Solutions Segment:













Revenues 71.4 82.9 (14 %)

134.0 172.3 (22 %) Pretax income 3.3 6.1 (46 %)

4.6 12.9 (64 %) Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:













Acquisition intangible asset amortization expense 5.8 6.1



11.6 12.5

State sales tax assessment expense 1.2 -



1.2 -

Adjusted pretax income 10.3 12.2 (15 %)

17.5 25.4 (31 %) GAAP pretax margin 4.6 % 7.4 %



3.5 % 7.5 %

Adjusted pretax margin 14.4 % 14.7 %



13.1 % 14.7 %



