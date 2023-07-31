Andrew Sibbald Joins Warburg Pincus as Co-Head of Europe

Highly experienced Corporate Financier and Business Builder Will Partner with René Obermann to Further Accelerate the Growth and Momentum of the Firm's European Business

LONDON, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, today announced the appointment of Andrew Sibbald as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Europe. Mr. Sibbald will work alongside veteran investor and current Co-Head of Europe, René Obermann, based in Berlin. Mr. Sibbald will succeed Adarsh Sarma, who will remain a Managing Director and Partner with the Firm, focusing on his existing portfolio. Jim Neary, Co-Head of U.S. Private Equity, will work closely with Andrew, René and the European team to support the firm's global strategy, portfolio management and new investments.

Based in London, Mr. Sibbald joins Warburg Pincus from Evercore, where he most recently served as Chairman and Senior Managing Director of Evercore's European investment banking business. He was previously the Co-Founder and Senior Partner of Lexicon Partners which was acquired by Evercore in 2011. With over 35 years of financial services experience, Mr. Sibbald has advised on many notable M&A and corporate finance transactions including recently: Arcmont on its sale to Nuveen; Global Risk Partners on its sale to Brown & Brown; and AA on its sale to Warburg Pincus and TowerBrook Capital.

"Andrew's impressive expertise and deep-rooted experience, particularly in Europe, advising leading companies on a variety of sophisticated transactions will serve our portfolio and investing teams well as we continue to navigate complex market dynamics," said Chip Kaye, CEO, Warburg Pincus. "We look forward to welcoming Andrew to Warburg Pincus and want to thank Adarsh for his 18+ years of service in the US and Europe," continued Jim Neary, Managing Director, Co-Head of U.S. Private Equity, Warburg Pincus.

"I have long admired the success and culture of Warburg Pincus and I'm thrilled to be joining the firm. I have enormous respect for René and look forward to working closely with him and the team in Europe to drive further positive momentum in the business here. Warburg Pincus has an incredibly strong reputation for creating effective partnerships with management teams all over the world to deliver sustainable value and growth, as well as attractive returns for its investors. I strongly believe that the firm's long established global platform together with its local networks and insights provide real advantages to the management teams and businesses that partner with us," said Andrew Sibbald.

Warburg Pincus is one of the leading private equity investors in Europe. Since the firm's first European transaction in 1983, the firm has invested more than $15B in over 130 companies in 23 European countries. The firm has one of the largest pools of available private equity capital in Europe and seeks to partner with management teams that are building, transforming or acquiring businesses with the potential to be market leaders with enduring value.

Prior to founding Lexicon Partners in 2000, Mr. Sibbald was a Managing Director at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, where he led a team specializing in M&A in the financial institutions sector. He was previously a Partner in The Phoenix Partnership.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $83 billion in assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 250 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 21 private equity and 2 real estate funds, which have invested more than $112 billion in over 1,000 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com . Follow us on LinkedIn.

