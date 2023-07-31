Console & Associates, P.C.: Flagstar Bank Reports 2021 Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers of an Estimated 1.4 Million People

MARLTON, N.J., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 1.4 million consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers were compromised following a recent cyberattack. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Flagstar Bank breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 1.4 million Flagstaff Bank customers has been compromised. Now, members' full names and Social Security numbers may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On July 30, 2023 , Flagstar Bank filed a notice of data breach with the Attorney General of Maine describing a data breach affecting consumers nationwide. According to the notice, the data breach affected an estimated 1.4 million people.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes consumers':

Full names, and

Social Security numbers.

If you receive a data breach notice from Flagstar Bank, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

Flagstar's filing with the Maine AG indicates a previous data breach letter was sent on March 15, 2015 , which may be an error.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Flagstar Bank Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Flagstar Bank should take steps to protect themselves.

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from Flagstar Bank may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the Flagstar Bank data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500.

