Blackbaud Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results

Company Shows Continued Strong Progress on Five-Point Operating Plan;

Reiterates Increased 2023 Financial Guidance

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"We had a solid second quarter, and I'm very pleased with the progress we are making on our five-point operating plan," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "We released new product capabilities, launched our Intelligence for Good® vision for AI, brought on important new clients, continued to shift to modern contractual pricing and terms, and are delivering more value to our customers—all of which was enabled by our dedicated and passionate employees. Our business momentum is driving strong returns, and I'm optimistic about the future."

Second Quarter 2023 Results Compared to Second Quarter 2022 Results:

GAAP total revenue was $271.0 million , up 2.3%, with $262.4 million in GAAP recurring revenue, up 3.9%.

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 4.4%.

GAAP income from operations was $0.3 million , inclusive of security incident-related costs of $26.8 million , with GAAP operating margin of 0.1%, an increase of 10 basis points.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $74.1 million , with non-GAAP operating margin of 27.4%, an increase of 680 basis points.

GAAP net income was $2.1 million , with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.04 , up $0.11 per share.

Non-GAAP net income was $52.6 million , with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.98 , up $0.23 per share.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $88.8 million , up $18.2 million , with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.8%, an increase of 620 basis points.

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $53.2 million , a decrease of $4.1 million .

Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow was $43.6 million , a decrease of $0.3 million , with non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin of 16.1%, a decrease of 50 basis points.

"Second quarter financial results were solid and in line with the increased guidance we announced in Q1," said Tony Boor, executive vice president and CFO, Blackbaud. "Total revenue of $271 million represented organic growth at constant currency of 3.2%. Organic recurring revenue at constant currency grew faster at 4.8%. Transactional revenue grew in the high single digits year over year, and the operational progress we made in the quarter on modernized pricing has positioned us well for accelerating revenue growth over the remainder of the year. The actions we have taken to reduce costs are driving meaningful benefits, including a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA, both sequentially and over last year's second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.9% at constant currency was a roughly six-point improvement year over year. By the fourth quarter of this year, we expect to achieve organic revenue growth in the high-single digits as well as Rule of 40 well ahead of our prior target of 2025."

An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release, including the Rule of 40, is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

Blackbaud announced the launch of a major new wave of its Intelligence for Good® strategy, with an extensive agenda of initiatives and investments to be implemented on a rolling basis over upcoming quarters, targeted at making artificial intelligence (AI) more accessible, powerful and responsible across the social impact sector.

$8.5 billion ) in donations through the platform. To date, JustGiving has managed almost 200 million donations from more than 180 countries. Blackbaud announced that JustGiving surpassed £6 billion () in donations through the platform. To date, JustGiving has managed almost 200 million donations from more than 180 countries.

July 2023 cohort is specifically focused on mission-driven tech startups using generative AI to increase impact for companies and nonprofits focused on social responsibility. Blackbaud announced a strategic investment in Momentum, a generative AI startup for social impact, a Blackbaud partner, and a graduate of Blackbaud's Social Good Startup tech accelerator program. Additionally, Blackbaud welcomed the newest cohort of participants in its Social Good Startup Program. Thecohort is specifically focused on mission-driven tech startups using generative AI to increase impact for companies and nonprofits focused on social responsibility.

Blackbaud announced its refreshed Blackbaud Partner Network, which is expected to deliver shared value for partners, customers and the company. The revamped program simplifies partner onboarding and offers new resources to grow the network.

Blackbaud hosted bbdevdays, its annual developers' conference, showcasing technical innovation as well as customer and partner achievements. This three-day, virtual event celebrates and supports Blackbaud's rapidly expanding developer community. Conference registrations were up approximately 50% from 2022.

EVERFI® from Blackbaud® launched several innovative content programs and platform improvements, including new resources for increasing financial capability in K-12 schools, enabling strategic partners to drive direct impact in communities.

Blackbaud released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, demonstrating how the company is taking action to amplify its global impact through continued progress across key ESG priorities.

Visit www.blackbaud.com/newsroom for more information about Blackbaud's recent highlights.

Financial Outlook

Blackbaud today reiterated its 2023 full year financial guidance:

Non-GAAP revenue of $1.095 billion to $1.125 billion

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.5% to 31.5%

Non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.63 to $3.94

Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $190 million to $210 million

Included in its 2023 full year financial guidance are the following assumptions:

Non-GAAP annualized effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 20%

Interest expense for the year is expected to be approximately $37 million to $41 million

Fully diluted shares for the year are expected to be in the range of approximately 53 million to 54 million

Capital expenditures for the year are expected to be in the range of approximately $65 million to $75 million , including approximately $55 million to $65 million of capitalized software and content development costs

Blackbaud has not reconciled forward-looking full-year non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Such reconciliations would require unreasonable efforts at this time to estimate and quantify with a reasonable degree of certainty various necessary GAAP components, including for example those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, tax items or others that may arise during the year. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts.

In order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in analyzing its operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software and content development, capital expenditures for property and equipment, plus cash outflows, net of insurance, related to the previously disclosed Security Incident discovered in May 2020 (the "Security Incident"). Total costs related to the Security Incident exceeded the limit of our insurance coverage during the first quarter of 2022. For full year 2023, Blackbaud currently expects net cash outlays of $25 million to $35 million for ongoing legal fees related to the Security Incident. In line with the company's policy, all associated costs due to third-party service providers and consultants, including legal fees, are expensed as incurred. Please refer to the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on Blackbaud's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the predictability of our financial condition and results of operations. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: management of integration of acquired companies; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; a shifting revenue mix that may impact gross margin; continued success in sales growth; cybersecurity and data protection risks and related liabilities; potential litigation involving us; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. Blackbaud assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Trademarks

All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Blackbaud uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its operational performance. Accordingly, Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain transactions that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its operating performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods. Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business.

While Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software and content development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment. In addition, and in order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, Blackbaud now uses non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in analyzing its operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software and content development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment, plus cash outflows, net of insurance, related to the Security Incident. Blackbaud believes non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow provide useful measures of the company's operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on a constant currency basis, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.

Rule of 40 is defined as non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income plus interest, net; income tax provision (benefit); depreciation; amortization of intangible assets from business combinations; amortization of software and content development costs; stock-based compensation; employee severance; acquisition and disposition-related costs; restructuring and other real estate activities; costs, net of insurance, related to the Security Incident; and impairment of capitalized software development costs.

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,041 $ 31,691 Restricted cash 761,289 702,240 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $8,081 and $7,318 at June 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively 168,908 102,809 Customer funds receivable 3,731 249 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81,597 81,654 Total current assets 1,044,566 918,643 Property and equipment, net 104,672 107,426 Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,497 45,899 Software and content development costs, net 151,158 141,023 Goodwill 1,053,342 1,050,272 Intangible assets, net 609,524 635,136 Other assets 84,254 94,304 Total assets $ 3,093,013 $ 2,992,703 Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable $ 40,730 $ 42,559 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 102,747 86,002 Due to customers 763,845 700,860 Debt, current portion 19,176 18,802 Deferred revenue, current portion 434,631 382,419 Total current liabilities 1,361,129 1,230,642 Debt, net of current portion 827,403 840,241 Deferred tax liability 91,306 125,759 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,520 2,817 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 43,529 44,918 Other liabilities 4,756 4,294 Total liabilities 2,331,643 2,248,671 Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized, 69,164,244 and

67,814,044 shares issued at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 69 68 Additional paid-in capital 1,138,553 1,075,264 Treasury stock, at cost; 15,311,367 and 14,745,230 shares at June 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively (570,547) (537,287) Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,842 8,938 Retained earnings 184,453 197,049 Total stockholders' equity 761,370 744,032 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,093,013 $ 2,992,703

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022

2023 2022 Revenue









Recurring $ 262,390 $ 252,507

$ 515,138 $ 497,173 One-time services and other 8,652 12,420

17,657 24,878 Total revenue 271,042 264,927

532,795 522,051 Cost of revenue









Cost of recurring 113,926 114,487

228,426 226,661 Cost of one-time services and other 7,549 11,120

16,161 22,308 Total cost of revenue 121,475 125,607

244,587 248,969 Gross profit 149,567 139,320

288,208 273,082 Operating expenses









Sales, marketing and customer success 53,191 52,737

107,576 107,953 Research and development 36,146 38,333

76,737 78,285 General and administrative 59,148 47,391

111,986 91,153 Amortization 788 805

1,562 1,616 Total operating expenses 149,273 139,266

297,861 279,007 Income (loss) from operations 294 54

(9,653) (5,925) Interest expense (11,167) (8,976)

(21,829) (16,575) Other income, net 2,778 3,133

4,785 4,254 Loss before benefit for income taxes (8,095) (5,789)

(26,697) (18,246) Income tax benefit (10,200) (2,367)

(14,101) (4,417) Net income (loss) $ 2,105 $ (3,422)

$ (12,596) $ (13,829) Earnings (loss) per share









Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.07)

$ (0.24) $ (0.27) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.07)

$ (0.24) $ (0.27) Common shares and equivalents outstanding









Basic weighted average shares 52,642,411 51,660,739

52,389,112 51,431,501 Diluted weighted average shares 53,643,124 51,660,739

52,389,112 51,431,501 Other comprehensive income (loss)









Foreign currency translation adjustment 3,055 (10,398)

5,213 (12,530) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net of tax 5,383 2,558

(5,309) 13,463 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 8,438 (7,840)

(96) 933 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 10,543 $ (11,262)

$ (12,692) $ (12,896)

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six months ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities



Net loss $ (12,596) $ (13,829) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 53,622 51,283 Provision for credit losses and sales returns 3,798 3,653 Stock-based compensation expense 63,289 55,714 Deferred taxes (33,101) (16,656) Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount 963 1,254 Other non-cash adjustments (1,569) 4,225 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of businesses:



Accounts receivable (69,624) (50,818) Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,470 3,685 Trade accounts payable (3,431) 12,769 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,948 (8,739) Deferred revenue 52,233 39,238 Net cash provided by operating activities 75,002 81,779 Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment (2,779) (7,518) Capitalized software and content development costs (28,756) (27,183) Purchase of net assets of acquired companies, net of cash and restricted cash acquired — (19,016) Net cash used in investing activities (31,535) (53,717) Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of debt 158,000 113,200 Payments on debt (171,824) (129,548) Stock issuance costs — (557) Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement (33,687) (35,600) Change in due to customers 61,313 (141,001) Change in customer funds receivable (3,359) (546) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 10,443 (194,052) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,489 (7,252) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 56,399 (173,242) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 733,931 651,762 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 790,330 $ 478,520

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

(dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,041 $ 31,691 Restricted cash 761,289 702,240 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows $ 790,330 $ 733,931

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022

2023 2022 GAAP Revenue $ 271,042 $ 264,927

$ 532,795 $ 522,051











GAAP gross profit $ 149,567 $ 139,320

$ 288,208 $ 273,082 GAAP gross margin 55.2 % 52.6 %

54.1 % 52.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense 4,143 3,764

8,097 7,913 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 13,136 12,404

26,247 24,893 Add: Employee severance 54 381

797 381 Subtotal 17,333 16,549

35,141 33,187 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 166,900 $ 155,869

$ 323,349 $ 306,269 Non-GAAP gross margin 61.6 % 58.8 %

60.7 % 58.7 %











GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 294 $ 54

$ (9,653) $ (5,925) GAAP operating margin 0.1 % — %

(1.8) % (1.1) % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense 33,364 27,854

63,289 55,714 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 13,924 13,209

27,809 26,509 Add: Employee severance 632 462

4,954 462 Add: Acquisition and disposition-related costs(1) (849) 2,292

(230) 3,249 Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities — —

— 71 Add: Security Incident-related costs, net of insurance(2) 26,777 8,348

44,560 15,549 Add: Impairment of capitalized software development costs — 2,263

— 2,263 Subtotal 73,848 54,428

140,382 103,817 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 74,142 $ 54,482

$ 130,729 $ 97,892 Non-GAAP operating margin 27.4 % 20.6 %

24.5 % 18.8 %











GAAP loss before benefit for income taxes $ (8,095) $ (5,789)

$ (26,697) $ (18,246) GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,105 $ (3,422)

$ (12,596) $ (13,829)











Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share 53,643,124 51,660,739

52,389,112 51,431,501 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.07)

$ (0.24) $ (0.27)











Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: GAAP income tax benefit (10,200) (2,367)

(14,101) (4,417) Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from operations 73,848 54,428

140,382 103,817 Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes 65,753 48,639

113,685 85,571 Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(3) 13,151 9,728

22,737 17,114 Non-GAAP net income $ 52,602 $ 38,911

$ 90,948 $ 68,457











Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 53,643,124 51,985,530

53,168,985 51,954,151 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 0.75

$ 1.71 $ 1.32





(1) Includes a $2.0 million noncash impairment of certain intangible assets held for sale during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. (2) Includes Security Incident-related costs incurred during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 of $26.8 million and $44.6 million, respectively, which includes approximately $19.8 million and $30.0 million, respectively, in recorded liabilities for loss contingencies, net of insurance recoveries during the same periods of $0.0 million, and during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 of $8.4 million and $17.4 million, respectively, net of insurance recoveries during the same period that were $0.1 million and $1.9 million, respectively. Recorded expenses consisted primarily of payments to third-party service providers and consultants, including legal fees, as well as settlements of customer claims and accruals for certain loss contingencies. Not included in this adjustment were costs associated with enhancements to our cybersecurity program. For full year 2023, we currently expect net pre-tax expense of approximately $20 million to $30 million and net cash outlays of approximately $25 million to $35 million for ongoing legal fees related to the Security Incident. Not included in these ranges are our previous settlements or current accruals for loss contingencies related to the matters discussed below. In line with our policy, legal fees, are expensed as incurred. As of June 30, 2023, we have recorded approximately $50.0 million in aggregate liabilities for loss contingencies based primarily on recent negotiations with certain governmental agencies related to the Security Incident that we believe we can reasonably estimate. It is reasonably possible that our estimated or actual losses may change in the near term for those matters and be materially in excess of the amounts accrued, but we are unable at this time to reasonably estimate the possible additional loss. There are other Security Incident-related matters, including customer claims, customer constituent class actions and governmental investigations, for which we have not recorded a liability for a loss contingency as of June 30, 2023 because we are unable at this time to reasonably estimate the possible loss or range of loss. Each of these matters could, separately or in the aggregate, result in an adverse judgment, settlement, fine, penalty or other resolution, the amount, scope and timing of which we are currently unable to predict, but could have a material adverse impact on our results of operations, cash flows or financial condition. (3) Blackbaud applies a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 20.0% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022

2023 2022 GAAP revenue $ 271,042 $ 264,927

$ 532,795 $ 522,051 GAAP revenue growth 2.3 %



2.1 %

Less: Non-GAAP revenue from divested businesses(1) — (1,304)

— (2,613) Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 271,042 $ 263,623

$ 532,795 $ 519,438 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth 2.8 %



2.6 %













Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 271,042 $ 263,623

$ 532,795 $ 519,438 Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(3) 980 —

3,657 — Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(3) $ 272,022 $ 263,623

$ 536,452 $ 519,438 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis 3.2 %



3.3 %













GAAP recurring revenue $ 262,390 $ 252,507

$ 515,138 $ 497,173 GAAP recurring revenue growth 3.9 %



3.6 %

Less: Non-GAAP recurring revenue from divested businesses(1) — (1,266)

— (2,545) Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(2) $ 262,390 $ 251,241

$ 515,138 $ 494,628 Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth 4.4 %



4.1 %













Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(2) $ 262,390 $ 251,241

$ 515,138 $ 494,628 Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(3) 916 —

3,388 — Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue on constant currency basis(3) $ 263,306 $ 251,241

$ 518,526 $ 494,628 Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on constant currency basis 4.8 %



4.8 %







(1) Non-GAAP revenue from divested businesses excludes revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested business with the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. (2) Non-GAAP organic revenue and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue presented in the respective prior period quarterly financial information solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth are calculated. (3) To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and EURO.

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022

2023 2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,105 $ (3,422)

$ (12,596) $ (13,829) Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Interest, net 8,859 8,862

18,285 16,338 Less: GAAP income tax benefit (10,200) (2,367)

(14,101) (4,417) Add: Depreciation 3,272 3,585

6,608 7,123 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 13,924 13,209

27,809 26,509 Add: Amortization of software and content development costs(1) 10,934 9,488

21,540 18,733 Subtotal 26,789 32,777

60,141 64,286 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 28,894 $ 29,355

$ 47,545 $ 50,457 Non-GAAP EBITDA margin 10.7 %



8.9 %













Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense 33,364 27,854

63,289 55,714 Add: Employee severance 632 462

4,954 462 Add: Acquisition and disposition-related costs (849) 2,292

(230) 3,249 Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities — —

— 71 Add: Security Incident-related costs, net of insurance(2) 26,777 8,348

44,560 15,549 Add: Impairment of capitalized software development costs — 2,263

— 2,263 Subtotal 59,924 41,219

112,573 77,308 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 88,818 $ 70,574

$ 160,118 $ 127,765 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin 32.8 %



30.1 %













Rule of 40(3) 35.6 %



32.7 %













Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 88,818 70,574

160,118 127,765 Foreign currency impact on Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(4) 574 1,651

1,871 2,152 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on constant currency basis(4) $ 89,392 $ 72,225

$ 161,989 $ 129,917 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis 32.9 %



30.2 %













Rule of 40 on constant currency basis(5) 36.1 %



33.5 %







(1) Includes amortization expense related to software and content development costs, and amortization expense from capitalized cloud computing implementation costs. (2) See additional details in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP operating income above. (3) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. See Non-GAAP organic revenue growth table above. (4) To determine non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and EURO. (5) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis.

(dollars in thousands) Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 75,002 $ 81,779 Less: purchase of property and equipment (2,779) (7,518) Less: capitalized software and content development costs (28,756) (27,183) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 43,467 $ 47,078 Add: Security Incident-related cash flows, net of insurance 15,822 5,164 Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow $ 59,289 $ 52,242

