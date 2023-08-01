Compass UOL announces Supply Chain Industry Competency

Compass UOL a global digital transformation services company welcomes Kimberley Hagerty to its executive leadership team

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital services company Compass UOL Supply Chain and Logistics division is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest industry competency, revolutionizing the way businesses can use technology to manage their supply chains. This new competency will enable companies to achieve unparalleled efficiency, transparency, and cost-effectiveness in their supply chain and logistics operations, setting a new standard for the industry.

With a focus on developing Supply Chain solutions and accelerators, Compass UOL will help its customers navigate the complexity of the four growing industry trends that span horizontally across all industries:

The need for intelligent and automated data-driven supply chain simulation solutions, connecting horizontal and vertical value networks. Bringing together physical and digital products, stress-tested supply chain resiliency, smart warehousing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to create one view of the truth (physical & digital) across a complex landscape of products and solutions. Improved visibility and insight with the use of intelligent control towers, track-and-trace capability for transportation visibility, and sustainability solutions. Supply chain reinvention, generating new digital business models driven by automation, digitalization, and a comprehensive enterprise data strategy.

"Our goal is to create a competitive advantage for every company that runs or participates in a supply chain," said Compass UOL CEO Alexis Rockenbach. "Addressing supply chains in the current environment where everyone is seeking the highest possible efficiency is of critical importance for our clients."

Compass UOL will deliver its customer centric supply chain solutions by leveraging and expanding its existing 16 innovation studios and 20 growth pod capabilities, powered by its AI-driven accelerators which allow companies to quickly optimize and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Global operations executive Kimberley Hagerty has joined Compass UOL to lead the Supply Chain Solutions vertical. She brings with her more than 30 years of experience leading digital business transformation strategies for manufacturing, supply chain, transportation, and logistics, including most recently the last three years at AWS, where she was Head of the Americas for Supply Chain, Transportation and Logistics.

Compass UOL is quickly becoming an industry thought leader and strategic partner for both line of business and technology executives by combining a comprehensive knowledge across all supply chain business functions, the ability to develop global digital transformation strategies, and a track record of delivering cloud-based solutions. This enables Compass UOL not only to deliver solutions, but also to help customers through their entire digital transformation journeys.

"Technology has never advanced as fast as it is advancing today, and the ability to develop digital strategies and business models across the line of business is the only way to harness the true potential of that technology. I cannot wait to start showing customers what amazing things we can do together " said Hagerty.

About Compass UOL

Compass UOL is a global digital transformation services company. We design and build digital native platforms using cutting-edge technologies to help companies innovate, transform their businesses, and thrive in their industries. We cultivate the best talent, creating opportunities to improve people's lives and focusing on how disruptive technologies can positively impact society.

