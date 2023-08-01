Eyebuydirect Cues Back-to-School Season with Colorverse Collection

Introducing a new array of prints, patterns and frames to help students study in style

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is setting students up for success with its Colorverse collection—a range of 18 new eyewear designs featuring patterns like zebra, camouflage, floral and more.

Colorverse celebrates the start of a new school year, emboldening wearers to feel confident with a fresh look that is uniquely them. All Eyebuydirect frames are completely customizable, with the option to select lens color and even adjust opacity.

"In the age of personalization and self-expression, we know how important it is for students to find the perfect fit and feel good to start the semester off strong. That's why we offer thousands of styles and focus our resources heavily on helping shoppers find the precise fit for their face and aesthetic," said Branden Maes, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at Eyebuydirect.

Key styles from the Colorverse collection include:

Scribble ($42) : a square cat eye shape with added floral flair

Loft ($45) : an updated take on aviators, this frame perfectly balances prints and neutral hues for an easy-to-wear daily look

Graffiti ( $49 ): a cool classic frame leveled up with camouflage print

Gouache ($49) : a maximalist look with bright bold hues, chunky frames finished with a colorful floral print

Shoppers can also enjoy special back-to-school discounts throughout the month of August. For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop the new Colorverse collection, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

