Kaiser Permanente Hospitals Rated Among Nation's Best

For the third year in a row, every Kaiser Permanente hospital earned 'high performing' recognition in U.S. News & World Report's annual report.

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At Kaiser Permanente, our members receive high-quality care no matter where they receive that care.

All 39 Kaiser Permanente hospitals are consistently named among the nation's best — most recently in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals rankings.

The annual rankings analyze how well hospitals perform in 36 specialty care areas, common procedures, and common patient conditions. U.S. News evaluates more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide.

According to this year's report:

All 39 Kaiser Permanente hospitals are "high performing" for one or more measures — for the third year in a row. High performers are among the top 10% to 20% of all hospitals rated. Here's how many Kaiser Permanente hospitals were rated "high performing" in these categories:

Kaiser Permanente's Orange County–Anaheim and Orange County–Irvine medical centers are ranked 21st in California for overall care and 44th nationwide for pulmonology and lung surgery.

Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center is ranked 43rd nationwide for rehabilitation services and treatment.

At least one Kaiser Permanente hospital is nationally ranked or rated as "high performing" in these 7 specialty care areas: rehabilitation; neurology and neurosurgery; pulmonology and lung surgery; gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery; orthopedics; urology; and geriatrics.

"These accolades are consistent with our dedication to quality," said Andrew Bindman, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Kaiser Permanente. "It's also important to acknowledge the questions around bias in the methodology used by U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals ranking. Our willingness to remain a part of these rankings will depend on U.S. News & World Report becoming more transparent about their methodology and demonstrating greater alignment with our organizational commitment to measure quality based on outcomes through the lens of equity."

Fourteen Kaiser Permanente hospitals in California ranked among the top 50 in the state for overall care. They are Kaiser Permanente's Orange County–Anaheim, Downey, Fontana, Orange County–Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Richmond, Roseville, San Diego, Zion (in San Diego), San Francisco, Santa Clara, and South Sacramento medical centers.

Additionally, the Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center in Honolulu ranked second in Hawaii. The Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas, Oregon, ranked sixth in the state.

"Our physicians, nurses, and care teams are the foundation of our excellent performance year after year," said Nancy Gin, MD, executive vice president of quality and chief quality officer for The Permanente Federation, the national umbrella organization for the Permanente Medical Groups. "As we emerge from one of the most challenging periods in our nation's health history, our continued ranking among the best in the nation for so many areas of advanced care and treatment demonstrates our tremendous breadth of medical expertise. As a learning organization, our strength in care innovation and clinical research are reflected in these national rankings."

In its hospital analysis, U.S. News & World Report uses publicly available data, such as patient volume, mortality rates, infection rates, staffing levels, and patient satisfaction rates. For more information and complete rankings, visit U.S. News & World Report.

