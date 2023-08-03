NY exhibition focuses on Jewish WWII refugees who found safety in Shanghai

An exhibition in New York City vividly portrays the history of more than 20,000 fleeing Jewish refugees who sought shelter in Shanghai during World War II to escape the Holocaust.

Shanghai, Homeland Once Upon a Time — Jewish Refugees and Shanghai opened on Tuesday at 28 Liberty Street in Fosun Plaza in Lower Manhattan. It highlights the invaluable assistance provided by the Chinese people, who shared the hardships and weathered the storms alongside their Jewish counterparts.

