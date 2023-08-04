Carlos Hank Gonzalez Celebrates 'The 100,000 Strong in the Americas', an Innovative Bilateral Educational Cooperation between the United States and Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, July 27, 2023, leaders across Mexico participated in 'The 100,000 Strong in the Americas' (100K Strong) initiative, a hybrid (virtual/in-person) event to discuss the impact of 100K Strong. Representatives from the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, Fundación Banorte, and Fundación Gruma, as well as from higher education institutions were among the group, all of whom support academic exchanges between Mexico and the United States.

(PRNewswire)

The event highlighted the visionary leadership of Fundación Banorte and Fundación Gruma in joining the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, the Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs of the U.S. Department of State, and Partners of the Americas to work together to increase crucial access to innovative and inclusive student exchanges and training programs.

The collaboration between Fundación Banorte, Fundación Gruma, and the U.S. Embassy in Mexico resulted in eleven new 100K Strong partnerships between Mexican and American universities. These partnerships enabled approximately 300 students and professors to acquire technical, linguistic, and intercultural skills in the areas of financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, agricultural sustainability, natural resource conservation, and business administration.

Mexico is a regional leader in the 100K Strong educational initiative, due to a decade of work in the public, private, and academic sectors of the US and Mexico. With over 130 partnerships between universities and colleges in 29 states across the U.S. and 23 states across Mexico, Mexico's devotion to this important cause has impacted 2,100 students and professors.

Ambassador Ken Salazar highlighted, "The 100,000 Strong in the Americas Innovation Fund embodies what we can achieve when our nations work together and invest in the talent and potential of our people through educational exchanges. I acknowledge the Banorte and Gruma Foundations for their commitment to this successful initiative that fosters the leadership and work of our students, professors, and academic institutions to transform our common challenges into shared opportunities. We promote the #Bicentennial200EducationChallenge so students from both countries live the experience international education and continue building their future and the future of North America."

Carlos Hank Gonzalez, President of Banorte, said, "Today, as we witness the culmination of three years of collaboration, research, and dedication on topics such as financial and economic inclusion, let's celebrate the great achievements that have been possible thanks to the joint efforts of all of us. As part of the Bicentennial 200 Challenge for Education, we join this incredible program and are pleased to have contributed together to the commitment of the U.S. Embassy in Mexico to promote education."

Juan Gonzalez Moreno, President of Gruma, emphasized, "At Gruma, we congratulate ourselves on the achievements of the 100,000 Strong in the Americas Innovation Fund because it aligns with our company's vision and commitment to drive research that improves sustainable agriculture and rural development globally, and particularly in the United States. It was also an opportunity to demonstrate that Mexico and the United States work together to create more and better opportunities for our countries, companies, and people."

The Hemispheric Initiative 'The 100,000 Strong in the Americas', between the Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs, the U.S. Embassies, and Partners of the Americas, together with the regional private sector, governments, and higher education institutions create innovative and inclusive student exchange programs. The 100K Strong Innovation Fund creates interregional networks between governments, businesses, and academia to support this flagship educational initiative throughout the hemisphere to build partnerships, strengthen institutional capacity, and increase access to innovative and inclusive exchange programs for students and professors from the Americas. As of June 2023, after 34 contests, the 100K Strong Innovation Fund has awarded 315 grants (USD $25,000-$45,000 each) to 578 higher education institutions working in teams in 25 countries and 49 U.S. states, impacting more than 9,800 students and professors. Currently, more than 4,000 members have joined the 100K Network, including professors, administrators, U.S. embassies, and others.

JOIN the 100K Strong Network: www.100kstrongamericas.org

Follow: #100KStrongAmericas

About Partners of the Americas

The mission of Partners of the Americas is to connect people and organizations across and within borders to serve and change lives through lasting partnerships. These partnerships create opportunity, foster understanding, and solve real-life problems. Inspired by President Kennedy and founded in 1964, under the Alliance for Progress, Partners is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization with international offices in Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.partners.net or via Twitter @partnersamerica.

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte), led by Carlos Hank Gonzalez, is the largest Mexican financial institution. It offers financial services to individuals and corporations through its banking, brokerage, fund operator, insurance, pensions, leasing and factoring, warehousing, portfolio management, and the remittance company Uniteller. GFNorte also integrates Afore XXI Banorte, the largest Afore in the country by asset management. GFNorte is a public company listed on the main indicator of the Mexican Stock Exchange, and has more than 31,000 employees, 1,159 branches, 10,144 ATMs, 179,989 Point of Sale Terminals, and 19,800 correspondents.

About Carlos Hank Gonzalez

Carlos Hank González is a seasoned professional in both the business and banking sectors, has amassed a wealth of experience through his numerous high-ranking roles within the industry and his membership on the boards of several notable corporations.



He ascended to the position of Board Chairman for Grupo Financiero Banorte in January 2015, having been a board member since October of the previous year.



In addition to his corporate responsibilities, Carlos Hank González also heads the Banorte Foundation. This non-profit organization is dedicated to providing support to underprivileged communities and promoting progress in various sectors including education, science, medicine, technology, and economic and sustainable development.



He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with a focus on finance, which he obtained from Universidad Iberoamericana.



For further information about Carlos Hank González:

Official website - www.carloshankgonzalez.com/

LinkedIn: - www.linkedin.com/in/carloshankgonzalez/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/CarlosHankG

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CarlosHankGonzalezBanorte/

About GRUMA

Since 1949, GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is one of the world's leading tortilla and corn flour producers. With leading brands in most of its markets, GRUMA has operations in the United States, Mexico, Central America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. GRUMA is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico, and has approximately 25,800 employees and 74 plants. In 2022, GRUMA had net sales of US$5.6 billion, of which 75% came from non Mexican operations. For further information, please visit www.gruma.com.

Media Contact:

Víctor Palma Villarreal

Public Affairs Manager at Banorte

Cell: +52 55 8471 7481

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Banorte