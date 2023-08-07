Polish Running Icon Edyta Lewandowska Joins Amazfit as Brand Ambassador for UTMB 2023

CUPERTINO, Calif, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with esteemed Polish runner, Edyta Lewandowska, as she takes on the ultimate challenge of the UTMB (Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc) this year. Lewandowska, a renowned champion in marathon, ultramarathon, and mountain running, will be wearing the Amazfit Cheetah Pro as she conquers the rugged terrain of the Mont-Blanc region.

With an incredible track record and a personal best of 2:33:00 in the street marathon, Lewandowska has cemented her position as one of the most successful Polish runners. As the current world record holder in the Supermaratona dell' Etna, the world's most difficult uphill marathon, she has proven her unmatched determination and strength.

Reflecting on her partnership with Amazfit, Lewandowska states, "I tame the predator. The cheetah is a very fast animal. Amazfit Cheetah Pro is as fast as me. I befriend him to serve me faithfully. My new friend leads me by the hand. We're just getting to know each other, and I already trust him."

Lewandowska's remarkable achievements include winning the European Masters Vice-championship in mountain running twice and securing the World Masters Vice-championship in mountain running in 2022. Additionally, she achieved an impressive 2nd place in the Transvulcania Trail by UTMB in 2023.

As a running coach and advocate for a healthy lifestyle, Lewandowska is not only dedicated to her own success but also to inspiring others to pursue their fitness goals. With over 27 years of professional sports experience, she has won 37 medals at the Polish Championships, including 9 gold medals, and has accumulated over 200,000 kilometers in her running journey.

Amazfit invites running enthusiasts and fans to support Edyta Lewandowska as she takes on the challenging UTMB. Watch her conquer the mountains and witness the power of the Amazfit Cheetah Pro in action.

The Amazfit Cheetah Pro and Amazfit Cheetah (Round) are now available at Amazfit stores, Amazon and AliExpress. The Amazfit Cheetah (Square) will be available soon.

The Amazfit Cheetah Pro is priced starting from $299.99 USD, while the Amazfit Cheetah (Round) is priced starting from $229.99 USD. Prices may vary depending on location.

