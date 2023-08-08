INTERCOM IS NAMED TO THE 2023 FORBES CLOUD 100

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercom , the next-generation customer service platform, built for an AI-first world, has been named to the Forbes 2023 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures . This is the seventh consecutive year Intercom has made the list.

Intercom is the only customer service solution that combines an AI bot, AI Help Desk, and proactive support tools into one seamless platform. More than 25,000 companies, including Amazon, Atlassian, and Microsoft, use Intercom to send over 600 million messages per month and enable interactions with over 800 million monthly active end users.

The company, a SaaS unicorn last valued at $1.275B, has narrowed its focus to become the primary customer support solution, bringing together AI technology to augment customer service teams. This strategy is resulting in strong demand from new customers, increased growth metrics, and a healthy business outlook, putting the company in a prime position to disrupt the customer service market.

The Forbes 2023 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2023 issue of Forbes magazine.

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 145 IPOs and 300 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their early days through every stage of growth. Bessemer's global portfolio has included Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr, and Toast and has $20 billion of assets under management. Bessemer has teams of investors and partners located in Tel Aviv, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, London, Hong Kong, Boston, and Bangalore. Born from innovations in steel more than a century ago, Bessemer's storied history has afforded its partners the opportunity to celebrate and scrutinize its best investment decisions (see Memos ) and also learn from its mistakes (see Anti-Portfolio ).

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 45 licensed local editions in 76 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. Since 2009, we've invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world's most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Anthropic, Cohere, Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures leverages our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, and Tokyo. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at http://www.salesforceventures.com.

