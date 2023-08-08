Spectrum Brands Launches A New Line Of Flavorful Meowee!™ Cat Treats Designed To Entertain Felines & Pet Parents

Made with nutritious and delicious ingredients, the new collection of interactive, veterinarian-formulated cat treats is an essential ingredient for playtime and building connections

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Brands, Inc., a leading supplier of pet products of exceptional value and quality for dogs, cats, birds, fish and small animals, announces the launch of Meowee!™ cat treats. Now available exclusively at Chewy.com, Meowee! products make treat time more fun for felines and pet owners with a variety of textures and yummy flavors. Formulated by veterinarians, Meowee! treats contain no artificial colors, flavors or animal by-products.

Now available exclusively at Chewy.com, Meowee! products make treat time more fun for felines and pet owners with a variety of textures and yummy flavors (PRNewswire)

"Meowee! treats provide pet parents with the perfect way to show love and foster closeness with their cat. Featuring nutritious and delicious ingredients, Meowee! treats reward cats for their positive behaviors while providing opportunities to play and facilitate bonding moments," said Stephanie Hullverson, Senior Director of Product Marketing for Spectrum Brands Global Pet Care. "We know that cats are beloved members of the family, so we worked with veterinarians to formulate these treats. Meowee! cat treats are made with top-quality ingredients, and pet parents always know they're giving their loved one our absolute best."

With a lineup of lickable squeeze treats, long-lasting kabobs, and 2-in-1 spinners, Meowee! treats create special bonding moments between cats and their owners. Perfect for even the pickiest of cats, the new collection includes:

Meowee! Savory Spoonables come with four unique triple flavor blends for those finicky cats, including Chicken, Salmon & Duck. Available in 4 and 8 count packages and a 12 count variety pack, these yummy treats are made with real proteins and formulated with taurine, an essential amino acid. They have no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. The convenient squeezable treat has patent-pending packaging featuring a built-in spoon that makes treat time an interactive bonding experience cats and their owners will both love.



Meowee! Starry Spinners provide double the fun as a delicious treat and toy, making them perfect for cats that love excitement. The spinning action entices cats to play, while the real chicken and catnip ingredients make it a great low-calorie treat. These spinning stars contain taurine, providing an essential amino acid, and are available in 1.25 and 2.8 oz packages.



Meowee! Triple Flavor Kabobs are made with real chicken, salmon and tuna. They provide a long-lasting treat and toy experience to maximize entertainment. These 2-in-1 triple-flavor kabobs are available in 1 and 2.4 oz packages.

Purchase the full assortment of Meowee! cat treats online at Chewy.com. Learn more about Meowee! products and check out the brand's full portfolio at www.meoweecat.com.

About Meowee! Cat Treats

Who says you can't play with your food? Veterinarian-formulated Meowee!™ cat treats are uniquely designed to bring out the playful side of cats with yummy flavors and interactive shapes – and that means more bonding time for cat owners and their favorite felines. Featuring premium flavor combinations with no colors or flavors from artificial sources, Meowee! cat treats are available online at Chewy.com. Visit www.meoweecat.com to learn more.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature's Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!™, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, BLACK+DECKER®, PowerXL®, Emeril Lagasse®, and Copper Chef®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™

SOURCE Spectrum Brands