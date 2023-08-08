TACO BELL WILL HELP PAY FOR YOUR TACO TUESDAY CELEBRATION -- EVEN IF IT'S NOT AT TACO BELL

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark registration in 49 states, and to support and spotlight restaurants who now have the right to freely use Taco Tuesday, Taco Bell has announced that on Tuesday, September 12, Taco Tuesday fans (nearly) everywhere* can celebrate Taco Tuesday (nearly) anywhere – and Taco Bell will help pay for it.

Taco Bell will help pay for your Taco Tuesday Celebration - even if it's not at Taco Bell

On Taco Tuesday, September 12, Taco Bell, in partnership with DoorDash, is opening a $5 million taco tab to cover a portion of taco fans' orders from any participating vendor selling Mexican cuisine. Because now that Taco Tuesday is free* – your tacos should be, too.

Leading up to the September 12 celebration, all Taco Bell locations will be offering a free Doritos® Locos Taco every Tuesday, no purchase necessary, on 8/15, 8/22, 8/29 and 9/5**.

"Taco Tuesday belongs to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos, and this Free-For-All will not only thank taco fans who supported the cause, but will also spotlight local restaurants and vendors who can now embrace Taco Tuesdays without fear of legal action," said Taco Bell U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery. "When tacos win, we all win. We all win when Taco John's decides to release its trademark registration, we all win when taco vendors everywhere are free to join the movement, and we all win when taco fans can freely celebrate and support Taco Tuesdays at Taco Bell or anywhere else."

The Road to Freeing Taco Tuesday

In May 2023, Taco Bell took a bold step on behalf of taco lovers nationwide by filing legal petitions to cancel the two Taco Tuesday trademark registrations. The aim was simple: to free the phrase for restaurants nationwide. The message was clear: Taco Tuesday belongs to everyone, from Taco Bell to Taco John's to your favorite local taco spot.

In late July, Taco John's courageously decided to abandon its Taco Tuesday trademark registration. Not only did Taco John's act benefit thousands of businesses across 49 states by making the term Taco Tuesday more freely available, Taco John's also made a meaningful donation to Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) for $40,000, which the Taco Bell Foundation has matched.

Supporting The Taco Community

Taco Bell has also committed to donating $1 million in partnership with the Taco Bell Foundation to support young people who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos. Donations made by Rounding Up at checkout on Tuesdays will be matched up to $1 million. These donations will continue to fund the Taco Bell Foundation's Community Grants and the Live Más Scholarship for fans and team members.

*The Taco Tuesday trademark registration has been canceled in all states except New Jersey. Therefore, the DoorDash offer will be limited to the 49 states where Taco Tuesday has been freed.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Offer valid on Tuesdays 8/15, 8/22, 8/29, and 9/5 only during local store operating hours while supplies last. Limit one (1) regular Free Seasoned Beef Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos per person, per offer day, available at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations only. Not available with delivery orders unless placed directly on the Taco Bell app (delivery fees, taxes and tip apply). App and web orders require inputting offer code and customer must add a DLT to their cart. Not valid with any other offer. No substitutions. No cash value. Void where prohibited. Terms: ta.co/terms.

