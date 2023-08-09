RTX Introduces Largest Form Factor in CubeSat Product Line

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX's (NYSE: RTX) small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider, Blue Canyon Technologies (BCT), continues to meet the demand for increased payload size, weight, and power (SWaP) by introducing the XB16 CubeSat, now the largest form factor in its CubeSat product line.

The XB16 CubeSat offers 14U of payload volume with a cannister-dependent option for an additional 12,000 cubic centimeters of volume, all while maintaining BCT's robust power systems, secure data handling, resilient performance, and ultra-precise attitude control systems. The larger payload volume capacity of the XB16 provides an ideal solution for remote sensing, earth observation, and in-space communications.

"Our flight-proven products are known for their fine-pointing and agility on orbit," said John Carvo, executive director of CubeSats at Blue Canyon. "Now we are able to offer a larger payload volume with the same high level of accuracy and orbit lifetime."

This addition to the BCT array of peak-performance and cost-effective spacecraft solutions continues the company's ability to support all types of academic, commercial and government space missions.

The new XB16 will be developed at BCT's Spacecraft Manufacturing Center located in Boulder, CO. The office and laboratories are designed specifically for high-volume production of spacecraft systems and components, with the manufacturing capability to handle large constellations of small spacecraft.

About Blue Canyon Technologies

Blue Canyon Technologies (BCT), RTX's small-satellite manufacturer and mission services provider, offers a diverse portfolio of innovative, reliable, and affordable spacecraft and components that enable a broad range of missions and technological advancements for the new space economy. The company currently supports numerous unique missions with over 100 cumulative spacecraft orders.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

