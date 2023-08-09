Venn by Two Sigma Launches Report Lab, Enhancing Venn's End-to-End Analytics Capabilities

Report Lab, developed to address key client presentation needs, quickly produces customizable investment summaries, reports, and proposals

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venn by Two Sigma ("Venn"), a leading portfolio analytics platform for professional investors, today announced the launch of Report Lab, a new analytics and presentation solution to generate client-ready reports and proposals. Developed with feedback from Venn's existing clients, Report Lab helps investment teams more effectively communicate data-driven portfolio insights uncovered through Venn.

"Modern-day advisors and other allocators are looking for a single tool where they can run all their portfolio and manager analytics and easily create customized and polished presentations showcasing those findings," said Marco Della Torre, CEO of Venn. "With Report Lab, investment teams can clearly communicate proposed strategies and make deep quantitative analytics easy to understand across multiple audiences."

Venn's introduction of Report Lab comes at a time of heightened demand for single-interface technology for RIAs, wealth managers, family offices, and other asset allocators. NewEdge Wealth ("NewEdge"), a registered investment advisor specializing in advising ultra-high net worth families, family offices, and institutional clients, and a client of Venn, served as a beta tester and advisor for Report Lab, working in close synergy with Venn to construct a tool that would eliminate the need for manual processes involved in proposal generation.

"Technology and quantitative tools are vital in NewEdge's investment process, and we constantly seek new solutions that are focused on the client and their bespoke wealth objectives," said John Straus, President and Managing Partner at NewEdge Wealth.* "There was a clear need in the marketplace for a flexible tool that could translate quantitative insights into easily digestible reports and form a foundation from which we could launch qualitative discussions about risk and return with our clients. We welcomed the opportunity to iterate with Venn on developing a tool with the end-user in mind, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate on Report Lab and future initiatives."

The Report Lab module complements a broad array of tools offered by Venn to provide asset allocators an end-to-end workspace to run risk analyses and then easily communicate those outputs to their clients and other decision makers. Report Lab, which has the ability to combine analytics from multiple sources, is currently available to Venn clients via its cloud-based platform. Additional fees may apply.

About Venn by Two Sigma

Venn is Two Sigma's portfolio analytics platform used by asset owners, asset managers, and advisors. Venn applies Two Sigma's expertise in research, data science, and technology to modernize the analytics experience for institutional investors, helping them embrace a quantitative approach to multi-asset portfolio risk and investment decision making. The tools available in Venn help investors perform factor-based risk analysis to inform manager due diligence, investment evaluation, and portfolio construction.

Two Sigma Investor Solutions, LP operates Venn – see here for important disclaimers and disclosures. Venn is for institutional investors only. Please see venn.twosigma.com for additional information.

About Two Sigma

Two Sigma is a financial sciences company that combines advanced technology and data science with rigorous human inquiry to solve the toughest challenges in finance. Two Sigma aims to generate alpha for its clients and deliver differentiated solutions in investment management, securities, private equity, real estate, impact investing, venture capital, portfolio analytics, and insurance. Founded in 2001 by David Siegel and John Overdeck, Two Sigma employs over 2,000 curious minds, and is headquartered in New York with offices around the globe. For more information visit www.twosigma.com.

