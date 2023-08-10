T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JULY 2023

BALTIMORE, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.43 trillion as of July 31, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for July 2023 were $5.4 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of July 31, 2023, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

7/31/2023

6/30/2023

12/31/2022













Equity

$ 752

$ 732

$ 664 Fixed income, including money market

169

169

167 Multi-asset

467

453

400 Alternatives

45

45

44 Total assets under management

$ 1,433

$ 1,399

$ 1,275













Target date retirement products

$ 392

$ 380

$ 334 (a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment













Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

View original content:

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.