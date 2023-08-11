Tuya to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 23, 2023 Eastern Time

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global leading IoT cloud development platform, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 unaudited financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Tuya's management will hold a conference call at 08:30 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 (08:30 A.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, August 24, 2023) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive details for this conference including an access code, a PIN number (personal access code), the dial-in number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Online registration: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=b53fb1d3&confId=53630

The replay will be accessible through August 30, 2023 by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1 929 458 6194

United States: +1 866 813 9403

Access Code: 762683

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tuya.com/.

About Tuya Inc.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391) is a global leading IoT cloud development platform with a mission to build an IoT developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud development platform that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, to businesses and developers. Through its IoT cloud development platform, Tuya has enabled developers to activate a vibrant IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners and end users to engage and communicate through a broad range of smart devices.

Investor Relations Contact

Tuya Inc.

Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@tuya.com

The Blueshirt Group

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

Phone: +1 (323) 240-5796

Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Tuya Inc.