MASKTINI LAUNCHES ON DERMSTORE AND SKINSTORE

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Masktini, a leader in results-driven, targeted skincare solutions is now available on Dermstore and SkinStore, The Hut Group's beauty e-tailers. Masktini products use safe concentrations of clinically proven active complexes for a streamlined ritual without sacrificing results. Founded by former Wall Street executive Olga Parno after a personal struggle with constant skin issues, this launch represents Masktini's mission to transform skin health for all to be fearless and flawless in the skin you're in.

Masktini launched in 2019 with four expertly formulated masks for science-backed, simple solutions to brighten, hydrate, and renew skin. Now offering six skus ranging from masks, moisturizers, and eye cream, this expanded footprint in Dermstore and SkinStore e-commerce platforms will broaden Masktini's reach to connect with consumers. "We believe in developing smart formulations with the most effective ingredients to shuffle and layer based on your skin concern, and we're excited to expand our audience and engage with a larger community looking for high-quality products" says Parno, Founder and CEO of Masktini.

Targeted masks provide proven results reducing sensitivity and redness, breakouts and discoloration, as well as premature signs of aging from the sun. Metal Head is formulated with micro-metallic pigments, ultra-stable Vitamin C and pomegranate stem cell extract to brighten and calm skin. Detox the skin with Gone Girl which combines a unique blend of activated Bamboo charcoal and Tahitian Black Pearl powder that effectively removes impurities and nourishes skin at the same time. Night Ranger is a total transformative overnight mask formulated with Limepearl, papaya and pineapple enzymes, retinol, and plumping hyaluronic acid to wake up with radiant skin.

All Masktini products are created thoughtfully to serve a need with no intention to overcomplicate your skincare ritual. The Hush Money Intensive Restorative Creme contains a powerhouse of ingredients including an extract of the summer snowflake bulb, Matrixyl 3000 peptides, hyaluronic acid, and a multivitamin complex that all aim to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, increase skin hydration, and improve the overall skin tone and texture for the ultimate age-defying face cream. For instant hydration, Woke Bae Moisture Spritz is made with Aquacell, which is an advanced complex comprised of watermelon rind extract, lentil, and apple extract, to give the best boost and invigorate the skin while improving overall skin function. The All-In-One Side Eye is a revolutionary eye cream that nourishes and is created with extracts of swiss apple and green tea, and skin-loving peptides to help reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Masktini is now available on Dermstore.com and SkinStore.com with prices ranging from $75 - $120. For more information and to schedule an interview contact masktini@michelemariepr.com.

About Masktini:

Creating a skincare ritual with products that actually work through simple solutions is what Masktini is all about. Our products work to purify pores, brighten and tone, restore and reveal your most audacious self with advanced, clinically proven ingredients and easy application. Each product is formulated to shuffle and layer based on the mood of your skin to easily customize your ritual. Formulations are designed with more active ingredients that have less concentration to soothe, fade, blur, and restore without irritation. Every Masktini product serves a purpose, so simplifying your skincare ritual with effective products is possible.

