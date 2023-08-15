Advatix and Coasters were presented with the Global Award for "Digital Transformation of Supply Chain" by University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business, at its 11th Supply Chain Excellence Summit

The Advatix CloudSuite technology platform is powering digitization of supply chains. Coasters partnered with Advatix to transform the liquor eCommerce industry with compliant ship-from-store technology. For other clients, the Advatix platform also supports click-and-collect or BOPIS (Buy Online Pickup In Store).

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Southern California's Randall R Kendrick Supply Chain Institute held its 11th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit last week. Advatix and Coasters were recognized for their exceptional work in automating eCommerce fulfillment from retail stores, enabling compliant alcohol shipping across multiple states.

Dr. Nick Vyas is the Director of Randall R Kendrick Supply Chain Institute at the Marshall School of Business at University of Southern California (USC). Dr. Vyas summarized that, "Every year we review several nominations for this prestigious award and select one winner. What Advatix and Coasters have achieved in a short time is exemplary. This award recognizes their innovation and the positive impact of their digital transformation journey for our industry."

Nicholas Hurst is the CEO of Coasters and he shared, "We needed to build a unique solution to tackle beverage alcohol. That included a technology platform to enable ship-from-store while supporting regulatory requirements, as well as integrating with a large number of online marketplaces. Advatix made this possible. We now deliver 99% of packages within 24-48 hours, at lower operating costs, providing an unmatched customer experience while rigorously complying with complex regulations. Our clients have greatly benefited from the improved operations. This award validates our mission to revolutionize the online alcohol retail sector, and we are thrilled to share this recognition with our technology partner, Advatix."

Coasters is one of Advatix 100+ clients. Retailers, eCommerce platforms, 3rd party logistics (3PLs) companies, and transportation service providers are moving from legacy systems to Advatix CloudSuite to improve customer experience, reduce operating cost, and stay ahead of competition. This advanced cloud-based platform implements at high speed and covers the end-to-end value chain from order-to-cash, including fulfillment, and multi-modal transportation for delivery, command center oversight, along with inventory planning and network design supported by AI/ML based analytics.

Advatix has been on a mission for the last few years to enable growth for businesses using supply chain innovation. It takes a comprehensive approach that includes LEAN principles for operations, strong leadership for change management, and the latest technology by Advatix CloudSuite.

John McGuffin, VP of Product at Advatix, reflected on this achievement: "Accepting this award alongside Coasters is both humbling and a testament to the transformative power of Advatix CloudSuite. Our platform is quite different from just the traditional Warehouse and Transportation management systems. It covers end-to-end value stream and focuses on reducing operating cost for our clients while improving speed of delivery and experience for their customers. Data analytics for live inventory management and high-speed innovation are key for solving complex problems for our clients like Coasters."

Advatix's CloudSuite supercharges eCommerce B2B and D2C fulfillment and logistics from large distribution centers (DCs) and micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs), supporting nationwide shipping, ultra-fast delivery, hub-spoke forward stocking with auto-replenishment, ship-from-store, and Click-and-Collect (BOPIS - Buy Online Pick up In-Store), enhancing the customer experience and business growth.

Advatix is a boots-on-the-ground supply chain consulting and technology company that helps its clients achieve their growth and profitability through optimized supply chain operations. With a team of industry experts and advanced technology solutions, Advatix has a solid track record of helping businesses accelerate growth using supply chain innovation. More information is available at www.advatix.com

About Coasters

Coasters offers one of the country's largest arrays of wine, spirits and beers including premium whiskeys, bourbons and tequilas, as well as a diverse selection of craft beer, and more than 1,000 wines from around the world. The store offers convenient and personalized service online and through the Coasters app (iOS/Android) or www.coastersliquors.com as well as in-store at its six retail locations. Coasters is fulfilling alcohol shipping orders for more than 40 leading third-party alcohol and non-alcohol focused eComm marketplaces, as well as roughly 500 brand websites via brand enablement platforms. More information is available at www.coasters.co and www.coastersliquors.com.

