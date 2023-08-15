New, Innovative Retailer Supplies High Quality Equipment To Help People Survive And Rebuild After Natural Disasters

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the turbulent, highly unpredictable and life-threatening weather events creating human misery and devastation throughout the world, a new U.S. company has emerged offering a wide array of products that help save lives and aid in the recovery and rebuilding of livelihoods. Natural Disaster Survival Products range from fire masks and in-ground safety shelters to solar-powered electricity generators and air-to-water generators providing pure, fresh drinking water.

Natural Disaster Survival Products Logo (PRNewswire)

"Newsfeeds on virtually every consumer information platform tell of the devasting effects of natural disasters and the misery caused by deadly water contaminations and sudden power outages across our country," said Janet Rosenthal, co-founder and driving force of the company.

Rosenthal, who resides in California was inspired to create Natural Disaster Survival Products, with partner Tom Tanno, after witnessing the devastation of that state's deadly wildfires compounded by the disasters left in the wake of frequent tornadoes, floods, extreme heat and cold occurrences and the increasing frequency of massive storms reported throughout the country. The most recent example of which is the tragedy continuing to unfold in Maui.

The company was born out of a desire to help people survive natural and man-made disasters, for example, the increasing discoveries of highly toxic water contaminations, The family of Natural Disaster Survival Products addresses the aftermath and offers preventative measures.

What do you do when suddenly your electricity goes out? How do you safeguard important things like medical devices, internet access, the refrigerator? One of the key products the company offers is a line of portable power generators that have solar power components and can be used for living off the grid or outdoor adventures.

Perhaps the most important and innovative products are part of a group of air-to-water generators. These machines feature a multi-filtration process that clean the air and water, allowing the user to create safe, fresh drinking and household water. This process provides water free of the numerous man-made contaminations such as PFAS, the lethal and so-called "forever chemicals" plaguing water supplies and watersheds across the country. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwYUzD_mOlE

To view the entire range of products presented by Natural Disaster Survival Products, including a supply of family wildfire survival equipment, visit: https://www.NaturalDisasterSurvivalProducts.com/

Follow on Facebook and Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Natural Disaster Survival Products